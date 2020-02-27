1:00PM-3:00PM - 301 Palomino Street - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home on a large corner lot with great room of the Kitchen, Dining & Living room. An over sized 1 car garage with room for storage, shop, studio or storage. Come take a look today! $391,000 MLS 201904567 (Agua Fria, South on Palomino the house is on the corner.) Lois Sury 470-4672 Sotheby’s International Realty. 

 

1:00PM-3:00PM - 804 Don Gaspar - South Capital circa 1917 Craftsman home on corner lot offers a large country kitchen, big wraparound porch, 3 off-street parking spaces, 3 stories, large and versatile. Wood Gormley Elementary. $850,000 MLS 201901303 (Property on corner of Don Gaspar and Berger.) Beth Stephens 501-3088 Sotheby’s International Realty. 

 

11:00AM-1:00PM - 2438 Camino Capitan - 4 bedroom & 2 bath, single level home +/- 1,800sqft. Newly constructed sun room w/ plaster finishes, high beamed ceilings. Spacious kitchen w/ Stainless steel appliances. 2 Car Garage, Great Location. $389,000 MLS 202000398 (Off of Rodeo, between Yucca and St. Francis. - Take Rodeo to Vereda Rodando. - North on Vereda Rodando. - Left onto Camino Capitan. - House will be on right.) Natalie Rivera Benavent 455-8750 Barker Realty LLC. 

 

1:00PM-3:00PM - 2826 Don Quixote - This spacious home and studio offer a wonderful environment for easy living and entertaining inside and out. This 3 bed 3 bath home has wonderful light and mountain views. $489,900 MLS 202000118 (St. Francis Drive to Sawmill/right on Sawmill and right on Rodeo Road. Don Quixote is on the left between Sawmill and Yucca. 2826 Don Quioxte is on the right.) Lambert Group 795-1586 Barker Realty LLC. 

