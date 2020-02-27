1:00PM-3:00PM - 301 Palomino Street - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home on a large corner lot with great room of the Kitchen, Dining & Living room. An over sized 1 car garage with room for storage, shop, studio or storage. Come take a look today! $391,000 MLS 201904567 (Agua Fria, South on Palomino the house is on the corner.) Lois Sury 470-4672 Sotheby’s International Realty.
1:00PM-3:00PM - 804 Don Gaspar - South Capital circa 1917 Craftsman home on corner lot offers a large country kitchen, big wraparound porch, 3 off-street parking spaces, 3 stories, large and versatile. Wood Gormley Elementary. $850,000 MLS 201901303 (Property on corner of Don Gaspar and Berger.) Beth Stephens 501-3088 Sotheby’s International Realty.
11:00AM-1:00PM - 2438 Camino Capitan - 4 bedroom & 2 bath, single level home +/- 1,800sqft. Newly constructed sun room w/ plaster finishes, high beamed ceilings. Spacious kitchen w/ Stainless steel appliances. 2 Car Garage, Great Location. $389,000 MLS 202000398 (Off of Rodeo, between Yucca and St. Francis. - Take Rodeo to Vereda Rodando. - North on Vereda Rodando. - Left onto Camino Capitan. - House will be on right.) Natalie Rivera Benavent 455-8750 Barker Realty LLC.
1:00PM-3:00PM - 2826 Don Quixote - This spacious home and studio offer a wonderful environment for easy living and entertaining inside and out. This 3 bed 3 bath home has wonderful light and mountain views. $489,900 MLS 202000118 (St. Francis Drive to Sawmill/right on Sawmill and right on Rodeo Road. Don Quixote is on the left between Sawmill and Yucca. 2826 Don Quioxte is on the right.) Lambert Group 795-1586 Barker Realty LLC.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.