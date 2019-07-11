1:00PM-3:00PM - 510 Escudero - This 2BR, 2BA home has undergone an extensive remodel project completed in 2018. The remodel boasts all new floors, multiple new windows, remodeled bathrooms, mini-split units, and updated kitchen. $415,000 MLS 201902882 (Agua Fria St. to Escudero.) Elaine Kramer 670-5144 Sotheby’s International Realty.
12:00PM-2:00PM - 513 La Joya Road - Main house, guesthouse & artists studio! Elegant living room with hand built fireplace & beams that open to a bright kitchen. Big den/office, attached guesthouse, separate studio, and fenced property. $495,000 MLS 201901358 (Agua Fria left on, La Joya Road.) Deborah Day 699-0290 Sotheby’s International Realty.
1:00PM-3:00PM - 2501 W Zia Rd, #8-209 - Sleek 2nd floor,2bd/2bth, move-in ready in superb location within complex. "Deluxe" Zia Vista floor plan w/ bedrooms separated by spacious living and dining area. Quiet, bright, A/C, wood fireplace. $175,000 MLS 201902932 (South on St Francis, right onto W. Zia Road, right at Zia Vista Condos. Building 8, Unit 209.) Jen Fong 501-8611 Barker Realty LLC.
1:00PM-3:00PM - 78 Calle Lazo Errante - This beautifully remodeled manufactured home sits on a permanent foundation in Vista Verde subdivision. 3BR, 2BA and features a spacious living room and bonus room that makes a great office space. $296,000 MLS 201902720 (Off of Airport Road, near NM599, turn south on Agua Fria, proceed to Avenida Juliana, turn south on Avenida Juliana, 200 ft turn right onto Calle Lazo Errante, proceed to property.) Deborah Abeita Torres 301-3956 Sotheby’s International Realty.
1:30PM-3:30PM - 2435 Vereda de Encanto - Sangre Views! Great Floor Plan - 3 bedroom/2 bath, Den, Laundry. New Roof & New Heater. Remodeled kitchen/baths, Evap Cooler, Saltillo Tile, Insulated Windows, 5 skylts, solid doors, Tuff Shed. $320,000 MLS 201902473 (West Zia to Calle Bella, (between Yucca and Camino Carlos Rey), right on Vereda de Encanto to #2435 around the curve on the right.) Nancy Avedisian 690-8682 Barker Realty LLC.