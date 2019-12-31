2:00PM-4:00PM - 245 Maynard Street - Terrific main home (adobe, 1400 SqFt, 2BD/2BA) with guest house (600 SqFt, 1BD/1BA w/ laundry) in the prized Railyard District. Separate meters for gas, electric. Such great character - the real deal! $619,000 MLS 201903291 (Guadalupe to Agua Fria. Rt on Closson. Left on Don Felix. Left on Maynard. Last house on left.) Stephanie Duran 204-2491. Barker Realty LLC.
1:00PM-3:00PM - 532 1/2 & B West Alameda - Charming adobe home near the Plaza. Has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living & dining room, kitchen, breakfast/family area & large office/studio. Adjoining lot is included with the sale of the property. $575,000. MLS 35290. Norma Taylor 505-603-1189. Dougherty Real Estate Co., LLC.
