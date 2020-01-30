1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 301 Palomino Street - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home on a large corner lot with great room of the Kitchen, Dining & Living room. An over sized 1 car garage with room for storage, shop, studio or storage. Come take a look today! $394,000. MLS 201904567. (Agua Fria, South on Palomino the house is on the corner.) Lois Sury 505-470-4672 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 804 Don Gaspar - South Capital circa 1917 Craftsman home on corner lot offers a large country kitchen, big wraparound porch, 3 off-street parking spaces, 3 stories, large and versatile. Wood Gormley Elementary. $850,000. MLS 201901303. (Property on corner of Don Gaspar and Berger.) Beth Stephens 505-501-3088 Sotheby's International Realty.
10:00a.m. - 4:00p.m. — 1113 Paseo Corazon Unit 103 - High quality, energy efficient 1-BR contemporary condo with solar electric located in walkable and bikeable live/work community with easy access to all parts of Santa fe. $199,000. MLS 201905292. (From downtown, take St. Francis south to Agua Fria and travel west on Agua Fria. Turn left on Harrison Rd. and follow open house signs to model.) Carlos Gutierrez-Pacheco 505-629-2774 Homewise, Inc.
