2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 2840 Vereda De Pueblo - Beautiful home on quiet street off Carlos Rey, by Herb Martinez Park.2 Br, 1 ¾ bath plus a separate studio / office space. 1664 sq ft, fully landscapedand irrigated, Kiva fireplace and wood stove $350,000. MLS 201904540. (Off Camino Carlos Rey, halfway between Siringo and W. Zia) Stefan Lark 505-501-6100 Barker Realty LLC.
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 4623 Sunset Ridge - This Pueblo Style Home in Tierra Contenta has an open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, wood flooring in living room and hallway,skylights ,attached two-car garage, A/C and forced air heat. $307,500. MLS 201904094. (Airport Road to Country Club, Follow signs to open house.) Lambert Group 505-795-1586 Barker Realty LLC.
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m. — 4379 Waking Sky - Single-level Nava Ade gem with open floor plan and lots of natural light. The living/dining features high ceilings, a fireplace, large windows, and rear patio access for extended outdoor living space. $319,000. MLS 201905173. (Cerrillos Road to Governor Miles to Waking Sky. House on right.) Aleka Moore 505-412-9566 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 3413 Callejon Norte - Custom built home in a quiet neighborhood with large rooms, front and back courtyards, 3-car garage (one bay is heated), a chef's kitchen, an Office or a 4th bedroom, and master with a spa bathroom. $675,000. MLS 201904240. (Richards Avenue to Mission Bend to Callejon Norte.) Lois Sury 505-470-4672 Sotheby's International Realty.
