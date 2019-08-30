1:00PM-4:00PM - 906 Canyon Rd - Rare 4 bed 5 bath adobe compound on historic Canyon Road. Three separate structures, for multiple living options. Off street parking. Zoned for residential/commercial use. $1,995,000 MLS 201805865 (Paseo De Peralta to Canyon Road.) Darlene Streit 920-8001 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00PM-3:00PM - 955 Camino Santander - Quiet Eastside Sanctuary. Tucked away on a secluded lane within Santa Fe's historic Eastside. 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom adobe with wood floors, plaster walls, vigas, and low maintenance outdoor spaces. $575,000 MLS 201903607 (Camino del Monte Sol to Camino Santander.) Stan Jones 310-2426 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00PM-3:00PM - 1473 Miracerros Loop N - Family home with beams, a kiva fireplace, formal dining, outdoor deck, den/media room, attached sunroom, enclosed yard, main garage with finished storage area and another 4-car garage and workshop. $555,000 MLS 201902662 (St. Francis south to left on Cordova Road, right on Galisteo, right on Columbia Street and right on Miracerros Loop N.) Ed Schroeder 690-1007 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00PM-3:00PM - 2303 Perilla Court - Well maintained Santa Fe Style home on one level. On quiet cul-de-sac with high ceilings, vigas, saltillo tile, open kitchen, dining area, large living room with fireplace, and landscaped fenced yard. $575,000 MLS 201903756 (St. Francis south, east on Sawmill Rd, Rt. On Herradura Rd. Rt. On Perilla Ct.) Bob Cardinale 577-8418 Sotheby's International Realty.
11:00AM-1:00PM - 752 Calle Espejo - Superb 2,511 SqFt, 3 BD/2 BA single-level home with 2-car garage on privately sited 0.5 acre lot in lovely Los Senderos. High ceilings, vigas, brick floors, 2 kiva fireplaces & lots of natural light. $765,000 MLS 201902597 (Take Old Pecos Trail to Calle Espejo. Take a left at the second stop sign. The property will be on your left.) Jennifer Tomes 690-6477 Barker Realty LLC.
1:00PM-3:00PM - 2543 Camino Cabestro - This 3 bedroom, 1 full and 1/2 bath has been meticulously cared for. Aside from the new exterior update, inside you'll be amazed with the updated kitchen, Pella windows and air condition. $370,000 MLS 201903781 (West Zia Road. Left on Yucca, left onto Vista De Jemez, left onto Camino Lazo, Camino Lazo turns right and becomes Camino Cabestro to 2543 on the left.) Lyann Vigil 670-5770 Keller Williams Realty.
2:00PM-4:00PM - 15 Cielo Cumbre Road - Located on 6.11 landscaped acres at the end of a private road, Skytop Ranch features a three-bedroom home, two one-bedroom guesthouses, a studio, and panoramic views – all only 10 minutes from town. $1,499,000 MLS 201901168 (Old Santa Fe Trail out of town going south. Go several miles and turn left on Star Vista Road near Desert Academy. Stay on Star Vista and splits with Cielo Cumbre Road on right. Property is at end.) Stephen Pollack 601-2160 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00PM-3:30PM - 144 La Barbaria Road - This unique Asian-inspired three-bedroom home – built of nontoxic and green materials – is an oasis on 19.89 acres with a greenhouse, a wine and root cellar, organic gardens, and fruit trees. $2,500.000 MLS 201901638 (Old Santa Fe Trail south to La Barbaria Road.) Alan Vorenberg 470-3118 Sotheby's International Realty.
2:00PM-4:00PM - 57 Leaping Powder Road - Lower price! Arroyo Hondo home with casita & horse barn. 2,628 sf main house with lovely finishes & nice separation between 4 bedrooms. Charming 595 sf casita with kitchen, full bath & kiva fireplace. $849,900 MLS 201805651 (Take Old Las Vegas Hwy to Arroyo Hondo Rd to Leaping Powder.) Jennifer Tomes 690-6477 Barker Realty LLC.