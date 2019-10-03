1:00PM-3:00PM - 955 Camino Santander - New Lower Price! Tucked away on a secluded lane within Santa Fe's historic Eastside. 2-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom adobe with wood floors, plaster walls, vigas, and low maintenance outdoor spaces. Come By! $525,000 MLS 201903607 (Camino del Monte Sol to Camino Santander.) Stan Jones 310-2426 Sotheby's International Realty.
12:00PM-2:00PM - 445 Camino Monte Vista - Walking distance from the Plaza and Canyon Road in a park-like setting, this historic two-bedroom home is the work of acclaimed designer Linda Applewhite and epitomizes luxurious Santa Fe living. $1,350,000 MLS 201903865 (Old Santa Fe Trail to Camino Monte Vista. Left to 445 Camino Monte Vista.) Aleka Moore 412-9566 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00PM-3:00PM - 1908 Meadow Court - Classic Santa Fe Style home in Sun Mountain Estates with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, approximately 4,000 sq. ft., 2 fireplaces, A/C, mature landscaping, eat-in kitchen, studio, office, and guest suite. $985,000 MLS 201903573 (Old Santa Fe Trail south, to second Sun Mountain Estates entrance, rt. to Forest Circle, left on Meadow Ct. 1908 is on the right.) Bob Cardinale 577-8418 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00PM-3:00PM - 3738 Valmora Rd - Wood Gormly Hood!!!..This Fabulous 3 bedroom features eat in kitchen w/ stainless app., large Liv/Din, garage, fenced yard and solar system $339,000 (St Micheals toOld Pecos Trail Left on Storrie .House on corner) Doug Rand 613-6532 Keller Williams Realty.
2:00PM-4:00PM - 39 Yana Drive - Minutes from the Plaza, this 7.7-acre hilltop estate in Tesuque has exquisite views and includes a four-bedroom residence, in-law or caretaker's apartment, a guesthouse, and an artist's studio. $1,395,000 MLS 201901685 (285 N. to Tesuque Exit, Turn right on Yana, enter gate code, last house past chapel.) Elaine Kramer 670-5144 Sotheby's International Realty.