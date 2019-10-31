1:30p.m. - 3:30p.m. — 757 Calle Del Resplandor - 3029 square foot condominium There are 2 master suites, plus a third bedroom and an additional office / studio. 20 foot living room ceiling, 2 courtyards, 2 fireplaces, 2 car garage $799,999. MLS 201704481. (East on Camino Cruz Blanca, turn right into the Los Miradores complex. Gated Entry on weekends.) Stefan Lark 505-501-6100 Barker Realty LLC.
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 851 Old Santa Fe Tr - 4200 sq ft, 4 bdrm/4BA incl 778 sq ft attached casita, 1/2 acre, fully fenced, lots of parking & beautiful architectural features, close to town $1,299,000. MLS 201904723. (Old Santa Fe Tr between Old Pecos Tr & E Coronado Rd) Suzanne Lapin 505-819-7715 Keller Williams Realty.
