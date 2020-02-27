1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 624 Galisteo Street Unit #9 - Charming 2 bed/2 bath condo near the heart of Santa Fe, at Las Brisas subdivision. Open concept design, whitewashed viga & wood ceilings, 1 parking space. Perfect pied a terre or rental opportunity. $500,000. MLS 201905106. (One block South of Paseo De Peralta, adjacent to Santa Fe Avenue. Driving direction from Paseo de Peralta: Don Gaspar 2 blocks to Booth St., right on Galisteo St, Las Brisas entry on left. #9 at left.) Darlene Streit 505-920-8001 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 1835 Arroyo Chamiso - Main house has 3BD & 3BA. A full-size, indoor swimming pool & hot tub separates the 4,382 sqft main house from the 879 sqft guest house. Sits on 1 acre. Minutes from downtown! $1,275,000. MLS 201900206. (On St. Michaels Dr turn onto Arroyo Chamiso Rd pass Calle Tecolote and Old Arroyo Chamiso Rd and property will be on the left.) Conley & Valdez Group 505-239-7085 Coldwell Banker Trails West Realty.
12:30p.m. - 3:30p.m. — 415 Camino de las Animas - Great Location. Minutes from the Santa Fe Plaza. 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Spacious living room with fireplace. Master Suite. Wood Floors, high ceilings. Heated, 2 car garage. Hosted by Linda Gammon. $1,100,000. MLS 202000590. (Old Santa Fe Trail to Camino De Las Animas) Gammon Group/Linda Gammon 505-699-3260 Keller Williams Realty.
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 2128 Old Arroyo Chamiso - Wonderful brick home built in the 60's with 4 large bedrooms, 2 full, 1 ¾ and 1 ½ baths. Great potential for makeover on 5 acres of land in the middle of town. Zoned R1 with potential of subdividing. $1,190,000. MLS 201903668. (St Michaels Dr to Arroyo Chamiso Rd, turn left onto Old Arroyo Chamiso Rd to 2128 Old Arroyo Chamiso Rd (left side of the Road)) Tom Trujillo 505-699-4954 Keller Williams Realty.
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 3101 Old Pecos Trail - Unique Offering! Spacious 4 Bed/4.5 bath, detached home. Full country club amenities. 24/7 manned security gate. Walled-in privacy, elegant setting. 1 floor living & guest suites on 2nd floor. $1,195,000. MLS 201903176. (Old Santa Fe Trail to Old Pecos Trail to Quail Run.) Darlene Streit 505-920-8001 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 15 Cielo Cumbre Road - Located on 6.11 landscaped acres at the end of a private road, Skytop Ranch features a three-bedroom home, two one-bedroom guesthouses, a studio, and panoramic views—all only 10 minutes from town. $1,449,000. MLS 201901168. (Old Santa Fe Trail going south. Turn left on Star Vista Road near Desert Academy. Stay on Star Vista and the road splits with Cielo Cumbre Road on right. Property is at end.) Mary Kehoe 505-310-1422 Sotheby's International Realty.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.