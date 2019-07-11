1:00PM-4:00PM - 624 Gomez Rd - All New construction in South Capitol! Gorgeous home with vaulted viga ceilings, dimaond plaster, hard wood floors, custom carved doors, custom cabinetry, trex deck. so much more. a must see! $560,000 MLS Coming Soon (Paseo de Peralta to Gomez road – look for signs) Tami Acker 577-5909 Barker Realty LLC.
1:00PM-3:00PM - 1473 Miracerros Loop N - Family home with beams, a kiva fireplace, formal dining, outdoor deck, den/media room, attached sunroom, enclosed yard, main garage with finished storage area and another 4-car garage and workshop. $569,000 MLS 201902662, Ed Schroeder 690-1007 Sotheby’s International Realty.
1:00PM-3:00PM - 520 Camino Los Altos - Privacy and views abound in this exceptional property, which includes a main residence, glorious gardens, and a one-bedroom guesthouse and sited above the city yet only minutes from the Plaza. $1,495,000 MLS 201902548 (Bishops Lodge Road; East on Artists Road; Right at Estancia Primera South entrance (1st entrance); immediate Right on Camino Los Altos; property is on the left.) Caroline Russell 699-0909 Sotheby’s International Realty.
1:30PM-3:00PM - 3101 Old Pecos Trail #670 - Quail Run end unit condo with landscaped front courtyard, 2-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms, 1,700 square feet, 2 kivas, updated kitchen, master with attached patio, attached garage & cooling throughout. $650,000 MLS 201902292 (Old Pecos Trail to Quail Run.) Jackson Blagden 490-0114 Sotheby’s International Realty.
1:00PM-3:00PM - 72 Double Arrow Road - Northern New Mexico Ranch style home and guest house with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2-car garage on over 5 acres. An inspirational retreat. $3,300,000 MLS 201902666 (Old Santa Fe Trail to Double Arrow Road.) Weyhrauch Wright Team 660-6032 Santa Fe Properties, Inc.
1:00PM-4:00PM - 39 Burro Bend Road - Main house welcomes you with 1,934 sq ft, 3 BD/2 BA, open concept living. A privately sited, 1,234 sq ft, 2BD/1 BA, guest house. Below the guest home is a heated 1,234 sq ft workshop. Sits on 6 acres $549,990 MLS 201900168 (On Old Las Vegas HWY turn onto Ellis Ranch Rd (along the side of Cafe Fina), next turn right onto San Sebastian Rd, and then turn right onto Burro Bend Rd. Property located at the end of the road.) Conley & Valdez Group 710-7693 Coldwell Banker Trails West Realty.