12:30p.m. - 3:30p.m. — 2118 Plazuela Vista - Feel like your in the country with mature trees and open space. Light and bright 2300 sq ft home. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and high-end appliances. Large portal. Hosted by Amy Sheridan. $800,000. MLS 202000189. (Off Old Pecos Trail between St. Michaels Dr. and Zia Rd in the Plazas at Pecos Trail subdivision) Gammon Group/Linda Gammon 505-699-3260 Keller Williams Realty. 

1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 4 Hondo Trail - Contemporary, open floor plan. 3BD 3BTH plus an office, 2945 sq ft home on almost 5 acres. Plaster walls and travertine tile throughout, well appointed cook's kitchen. Exceptional contemporary home! $759,000. MLS 201901472. (Take Arroyo Hondo Rd (Hwy58); proceed to Leaping Powder Lane; Turn Right and stay on Leaping Powder, bearing hard left at the fork (stay on paved road); Right on Droege; Right on Hondo Tr. House on R) Ralph Larranaga 505-470-2277 Keller Williams Realty. 

