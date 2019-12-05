11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m. — 245 Maynard Street - Terrific main home (adobe, 1400 SqFt, 2BD/2BA) with guest house (600 SqFt, 1BD/1BA w/ laundry) in the prized Railyard District. Separate meters for gas, electric. Such great character - the real deal! $649,000. MLS 201903291. (Guadalupe to Agua Fria. Rt on Closson. Left on Don Felix. Left on Maynard. Last house on left.) Stephanie Duran 505-204-2491 Barker Realty LLC. 

1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 753 W. Manhattan - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with 2131 square feet. Features high ceilings with wood beams and a Kiva fireplace in the living room, enclosed back yard with flagstone patio, updated bathrooms & master. $749,000. (Paseo de Peralta to North on Alarid to Manhattan. Right on Manhattan all the way to the back on left.) Matthew Sargent 505-490-1718 Sotheby's International Realty. 

1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 556 Garcia - Endless charm on the coveted Eastside. Walk to Canyon, the Downtown Subscription. 2BR plus an extra convertible room, 2BA, 2 fireplaces, wood burning stove, gorgeous courtyard, wood and tile floors. $849,900. MLS 201905264. Stephen Pollack 415-601-2160 Sotheby's International Realty. 

2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 445 Camino Monte Vista - Walking distance from the Plaza and Canyon Road in a park-like setting, this historic two-bedroom home is the work of acclaimed designer Linda Applewhite and epitomizes luxurious Santa Fe living. $1,350,000. MLS 201903865. (Old Santa Fe Trail to Camino Monte Vista. Left to 445 Camino Monte Vista.) Britt Klein 505-500-5184 Sotheby's International Realty. 

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.