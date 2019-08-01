2:00PM-4:00PM - 245 Maynard Street - Terrific main home (adobe, 1400 SqFt, 2BD/2BA) with guest house (600 SqFt, 1BD/1BA w/ laundry) in the prized Railyard District. Separate meters for gas, electric. Such great character - the real deal! $699,000 MLS 201903291 (Guadalupe to Agua Fria. Rt on Closson. Left on Don Felix. Left on Maynard. Last house on left.) Stephanie Duran 204-2491 Barker Realty LLC.
11:00AM-1:00PM - 1144-B Canyon Road - This sophisticated 2,400-square-foot two-bedroom home has a landscaped courtyard with a water feature and is located on legendary Canyon Road, steps from the city's famed restaurants and galleries. $1,250,000 MLS 201901170 (On Canyon Road between Camino Delora and Camino Cabra.) Stephen Pollack 601-2160 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00PM-3:00PM - 820 Acequia Madre - In a coveted location on the Acequia Madre, this classic home designed by Doug Atwill features generous rooms with high ceiling, brick floors, and an inviting portal overlooking a lush garden. $1,795,000 MLS 201902715 (Camino del Monte Sol, head west on Acequia Madre and property will be on your left after the curve.) Francesca Stedman 670-5566 Sotheby's International Realty.
2:00PM-4:00PM - 725 Garcia St. - In a prime Eastside location, this 5,027-square-foot Jim Satzinger estate includes a three-bedroom home and a one-bedroom guesthouse with striking details and elegant spaces indoors and out. $1,595,000 MLS 201802241 (Camino Corrales to Garcia St., go right and property will be on your left.) Mary Kehoe 310-1422 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00PM-3:00PM - 512 Abeyta Street (and 512-A) - Down a charming street in the heart of the Eastside, this estate consists of a traditional adobe home dating to 1881 and a Rastra home built in 2007, each with courtyard areas and two bedrooms. $978,000 MLS 201902008 (Canyon Rd, right on Cam del Monte, right on El Caminito, and right on Abeyta St.) Lois Sury 470-4672 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00PM-3:00PM - 1473 Miracerros Loop N - Family home with beams, a kiva fireplace, formal dining, outdoor deck, den/media room, attached sunroom, enclosed yard, main garage with finished storage area and another 4-car garage and workshop. $569,000 MLS 201902662 (St. Francis south to left on Cordova Road, right on Galisteo, right on Columbia Street and right on Miracerros Loop N.) Ed Schroeder 690-1007 Sotheby's International Realty.
5:30PM-6:00PM - 30 N Cloudstone Drive - At the top of Cloudstone Drive, this gorgeous 13+/- acre lot offers outstanding views to the south & west. Great southwestern solar exposure. Shared well available with agreement, electric & propane. $333,000 MLS 201902328 (Old Santa Fe Trail, east on Cloudstone Dr, left on North Cloudstone Dr to end of road.) Chris Pearson Kramer 570-1422 Sotheby's International Realty.
4:00PM-6:00PM - 125 Cloudstone Dr - Stunning mountain top views 10 minutes from the Plaza. 15 Pinon-covered acres overlooking Santa Fe. Gated access, underground utilities, 3 ac-ft well, and an engineered septic system. $465,000. MLS# 2 $465,000 MLS 201903012 (Old Santa Fe Trail to Cloudstone Drive.) Robert Martin 603-9140 Town & Ranch.
2:00PM-4:00PM - 15 Cielo Cumbre Road - Located on 6.11 landscaped acres at the end of a private road, Skytop Ranch features a three-bedroom home, two one-bedroom guesthouses, a studio, and panoramic views – all only 10 minutes from town. $1,535,000 MLS 201901168 (Old Santa Fe Trail out of town going south. Go several miles and turn left on Star Vista Road near Desert Academy. Stay on Star Vista and splits with Cielo Cumbre Road on right. Property is at end.) Stephen Pollack 601-2160 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00PM-3:30PM - 3101 Old Pecos Trail #678 - First time Open. Spectacular Pinon C, single level 2 bd / 2ba plus office on the 4th hole. Perfect size unit if you're thinking of downsizing, 2nd home living in beautiful gated Quail Run. $780,000 MLS 201903101 (Old Pecos Trail to Quail Run, Unit 678. Follow my KW signs.) Keller Williams Realty.
1:00PM-3:30PM - 144 La Barbaria Road - This unique Asian-inspired three-bedroom home – built of nontoxic and green materials – is an oasis on 19.89 acres with a greenhouse, a wine and root cellar, organic gardens, and fruit trees. $2,500,000 MLS 201901638 (Old Santa Fe Trail south to La Barbaria Road.) Alan Vorenberg 470-3118 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00PM-4:00PM - 64 Cañada Village Rd - Situated at the end of Old Santa Fe Trail in the beautiful Village of Cañada de Los Alamos. Adobe home offering warmth & serenity of life in the foothills. With awesome south/southeast facing views. $299,000 MLS 201901738 (FR El Gancho Way, Drive SE on Old Santa Fe Trail, in 3.7 miles, turn left on Cañada Village Rd, 64 on rt.) David Trujillo 577-1530 Santa Fe Properties, Inc.