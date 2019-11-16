The first things that catch your eye driving by Santa Fe Stone are the standing stones. Some of the craggy obelisks are more than 10 feet tall, but they’re incredibly solid.
“We install them by weight and by weight distribution,” said the company’s Carlos Morrison. “We bury them two or three feet deep.”
“These stones can be over a ton,” he explained. “I did a meditation circle for somebody that had three big stones and each one was about a ton.”
Morrison said the stones are harvested in Northern New Mexico. “The stone is often horizontal and they’ll use a machine to get underneath it and crack off the pieces. All you have to do is stand them up.”
Company founder Burke Denman told The New Mexican in 1997 that people like putting these unusual stone obelisks in their gardens “because they feel they exude energy.”
Denman and his wife, Sally Butler, started Santa Fe Stone in 1989 with a $1,000 semitruck load of flagstone (flat sheets of sandstone) from a quarry in Arizona. The business is still located in the Ironstone Gardens complex at 901 W. San Mateo Road that was also developed by Denman & Associates.
Denman, who was also a well-known homebuilder, died in March 2016. Santa Fe Stone is now owned by John Seaver.
“I came up here to buy a stone,” he said. “It was a Sunday and I walked around and I thought, oh my gosh, these stones are beautiful. So I made a call.”
The purchase was finalized only after a year of negotiations with the Denman family. Seaver was countering the idea that the space occupied by the stone garden would be ideal as additional parking for Midtown Bistro, YogaSource, BadDog Design and the other businesses at Ironstone.
Seaver also owns the Albuquerque-headquartered business Just Sprinkler, which opened a store on St. Michael’s Drive in 2014. “I started it 25 years ago, out of a little pickup truck. That’s another reason why this was so appealing. We already had such an amazing presence on St. Michael’s and we sell a lot of flagstone there.”
Flagstone is used for patios and walkways, while Santa Fe Stone specializes in character stones, benches and fountains for the garden landscape.
“We’ve just gotten the business going again over the last year and a half,” Morrison said. “It used to be by appointments; people would call the number on the little signs we have in the garden. Now we have a presence. We have someone here seven days a week.”
He said 80 percent of Santa Fe Stone’s customers want water features: waterfalls, slow-flow bird baths or drilled-stone fountains.
“We can do holes through the stone from 1/2 inch up to 5 inches,” Morrison said. “It just depends on what the customer wants. The sound can be loud or trickling or just washing over the rock.”
Prices, including installation, range from $1,500 to $7,000. They also do ponds.
As contractors, they do all the transportation of stone and rock, and they work on some 200 installations a year.
Seaver said most of the stone comes from the vicinity of Wagon Mound, Rowe and Tecolotito. “It’s all handpicked stone. Virtually all of our rock is local moss rock and sandstone and basalt and granite. We also carry onyx and petrified wood from Arizona.”
The company has a unique line of “floating stones,” each one a character piece balanced on a steel rod. “Burke invented those,” Seaver said. “That stuff seems to come out of thin air for some people.”
Morrison added, “He was an artist. He was always thinking about what might catch the eye of a customer. His mind was like an engine, constantly running and coming up with ideas.”
Every new idea can make a big difference when there are competitors. Santa Fe Stone has one right across the street: the 35-year-old New Mexico Stone. “We are competitors, but their focus is different,” Seaver said.
He and Morrison acknowledged that people sometimes confuse the two companies. “We’re both Johns, too. New Mexico Stone is owned by John Morris. We’re competitors, but we try to have a friendly relationship.”
