1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 4 Avenida La Scala - Modern 2 bed/2bath main house with new bathrooms and kitchen + a separate guest unit. Amazing views, lush landscaping, patios, portals, natural light. Private subdivision with 24 hour gated security. $995,000. MLS 201901844. (Hwy 285N. Tesuque Exit. Left on Monte Sereno. Next stop sign right on Opera Drive. Stay on Opera Drive then left at Opera Entrance to Casda De San Juan Gate. Through Gate. Right on Avenida La Scala.) Joaquin Sanchez 505-660-6847 Sun Mountain Real Estate.
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 758 Ridge Canyon Road, Santa Fe, NM - Brilliant contemporary home featuring smart alternatives for a fit lifestyle. Spectacular view, open concept, near walking trails, 3200 square feet, garage and room to add on. Come see the quality. $925,000. MLS 201902455. (285/84 to 599 south, first exit on Ridge Top left, left on Camino Francisca, left on Calle David, Left on Ridge Canyon.) Anna Vanderlaan 505-231-3410 Keller Williams Realty.
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 13 E Avenida Sebastian - Filled with superior-quality fittings and finishes, this four-bedroom home is a perfect lock-and-leave getaway with a gourmet kitchen, a guest casita, and wonderful golf course and mountain views. $799,000. MLS 201903505. (599, off at Camino La Tierra, turn RT. 2 miles to Las Campanas Drive, under the bridge & RT at Paseo Aragon gate. Dial 0-5-5-5 for access. Thru the gate, 6th RT is Ave Sebastian & turn RT to #13.) Tim Galvin 505-795-5990 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 3 Sundance Circle - Located in Las Campanas, this contemporary, newly completed home has large windows and flowing spaces perfect for entertaining. Radiant in-floor heat & cooling, and feature packed master suite. $1,595,000. MLS 201901829. (599 to Camino La Tierra to Las Campanas Dr. to Sierra Rosa Loop to Sundance Circle.) Darlene Streit 505-920-8001 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 8 Don Jose Loop - Ortiz Mountain views! 2,338 sf main house and 1,200 sf heated outbuilding on 6.4 acres. Single level, open concept with 3 bedrooms and baths, 3 bay garage. Solar voltaic system and community water. $635,000. MLS 201903294. (Highway 14 to County Road 42 (left) Take first right onto Don Jose Loop. Property will be the first house on right hand side. Look for open house signs.) Sandra Sunderlage #NM46265 505-603-8083 Equity New Mexico Real Estate.8