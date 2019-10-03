1:00p.m. - 3:30p.m. — 3221 Calle Celestial - Views. Open versatile living spaces. Guesthouse, den and studio. A/C. Split floor plan. 2-car garage. Teardrop driveway. 4 BR, 4 BA. 4300 SF. $950,000. MLS 201903751. (La Tierra to Fin del Sendero. Turn right on Vista Serena, left on Vista Morada. Left on Calle Celestial.) Cheryl Davis 505-660-4656 Santa Fe Properties, Inc.
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 3 Sundance Circle - Located in Las Campanas, this contemporary, newly completed home has large windows and flowing spaces perfect for entertaining. Radiant in-floor heat & cooling, and feature packed master suite. $1,595,000. MLS 201901829. (599 to Camino La Tierra to Las Campanas Dr. to Sierra Rosa Loop to Sundance Circle.) Darlene Streit 505-920-8001 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 2 Daisy Circle - Secluded 3.2 acres in Estates II, a highly sought-after location in Las Campanas, this distinctive five-bedroom, 5,500-square-foot home redesigned by Sharon Woods exemplifies the essence of Santa Fe. $1,550,000. MLS 201902302. (Camino La Tierra to Dayflower; Right on Sunflower; Right on Daisy Circle to first home on the left.) Britt Klein 505-500-5184 Sotheby's International Realty.