1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 3211 Vista Serena - Vigas! Kivas! Semi open floor plan, views in every direction, 3 bedroom, 3 bath, lower level guest wing or flex space with private entry. Pre inspected for you, with transferable roof warranty! $790,000. MLS 201903100. (North on Camino la Tierra, Right on Fin del Sendero, Right on Vista Serena) Anna Vanderlaand 505-231-3410 Keller Williams Realty.
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 3 Sundance Circle - Located in Las Campanas, this contemporary, newly completed home has large windows and flowing spaces perfect for entertaining. Radiant in-floor heat & cooling, and feature packed master suite. $1,595,000. MLS 201901829. (599 to Camino La Tierra to Las Campanas Dr. to Sierra Rosa Loop to Sundance Circle.) Darlene Streit 505-920-8001 Sotheby's International Realty.
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 405 Michelle Court - Two outdoor patios with classic Santa Fe style home! Two bedrooms, two baths, great room 1/fireplace, beams and tiled floors, remodeled kitchen, dining room in 2,075 square feet, plus 2-car garage. $560,000. MLS 201903949. (West on Camino de las Crucitas, right On Michelle Drive and right on Michelle Court.) Yvonne Smith 505-946-4065 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 5711 State Highway 41 - This picturesque five-bedroom Galisteo estate designed by artist Judy Chicago and Tony Award–winning writer Bernard Pomerance is filled with unique touches that make it truly one-of-a-kind. $1,540,000. MLS 201903967. (State Highway 41 to Property. Use driveway on the right.) Elaine Kramer 505-670-5144 Sotheby's International Realty.
