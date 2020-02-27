1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 3100 Monte Sereno Drive - This spectacular single-level three-bedroom Compound Home in Monte Sereno features soft contemporary style, an open-concept floor plan, extraordinary privacy, and breathtaking views. $1,495,000. MLS 202000235. (Avenida Monte Sereno, right on Monte Sereno Drive. Compounds on the left.) Matt Sargent 505-490-1718 Sotheby's International Realty. 

2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m. — 1010 Calle Lento - This exquisite home has been remodeled top to bottom, marked with flawless craftsmanship throughout. Sited on 1.18 acres on a corner lot and cul-de-sac street, this home offers privacy and an abundance $995,000. MLS 202000575. (Old Taos Hwy to Calle Largo. R on Calle Santa Maria, then a quick left on Calle Lento. 1st house on R) Jeff Snodgrass 505-577-4845 Snodgrass Realty. 

