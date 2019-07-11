12:30PM-3:30PM - 11 Vista la Esperanza - Beautiful entry courtyard. Quality-crafted Rastra home with mountain views. 3-bedroom, 4-bath main home. Master retreat with kiva fireplace. 2-bedroom, 2-bath guest house. Hosted by Linda Gamon. $1,375,000 MLS 201902508 (Hwy 599 to Camino La Tierra, then right at Fin Del Sendero, right at Lluvia De Oro, right at Belle Loma, right at Vista La Esperanza.) TeamConnect/Linda Gammon 699-3260 Keller Williams Realty.
1:00PM-4:00PM - 3211 Vista Serrano - Classic comfort, ease & flexibility, charming home! Great room w/2 fireplaces, lovely views, high ceilings, room for entertaining! Great Santa Fe home at $210 per ft, less then 10 min to Plaza! $800,000 MLS 201903100 (599 South 5 miles to right on Camino La Tierra to right on Fin del Sandero, to right on Vista Serena. 10 minutes from town.) Virginia Henry 500-6447 Keller Williams Realty.
1:00PM-4:00PM - 18 N. Sparrow Lane - Located just off Camino La Tierra, single level 3 bed/5 bath home on 2 acres. Open kitchen has a fireplace, informal dining area, breakfast bar, and office w built-in shelving. Attached guest house. $970,000 MLS 201805043 (599 to Camino La Tierra. Camino La Tierra to W Wildflower Drive. Left on W Wildflower Drive to N Sparrow Lane. Right on N Sparrow Lane to #18.) Darlene Streit 920-8001 Sotheby's International Realty.
11:00AM-1:00PM - 758 Ridge Canyon Road, Santa Fe, NM - Brilliant contemporary featuring smart alternatives for a fit life. Stunning mountain views, 3200 square feet, energy efficient. A visionary remodel with a cooks kitchen. Come see today. $925,000 MLS 201902455 (From Downtown Santa Fe 285/84 north to 599 South, first exit left on Ridge Top Road, left on Camino Francisca, left on Calle David, Left on Ridge Canyon.) Anna Vanderlaan 231-3410 Keller Williams Realty.
1:00PM-4:00PM - 49 Dayflower - $70,000 Price Reduction on this fine residence w/ Major Sangre & Jemez Views plus 3 BR, 3.5 BA, Office, Media Rm, 3-car Garage & great landscaped courtyards in Las Campanas Estates II, close to town $1,625,000 MLS 201802231 (599, Off at Camino La Tierra, Turn RT. Go Straight at West Wildflower (4-way stop). Turn LT at Dayflower Gate & Dial 0-5-5-5 for access. Thru the gate to #49 on the LT.) Tim Galvin 795-5990 Sotheby’s International Realty.
1:00PM-3:00PM - 34 Vista Precioso - This Aldea de Santa Fe townhouse has open space and walking trails right out the door. Enjoy all Aldea has to offer, tennis courts, clubhouse, and convenience to down town Santa Fe and HWY 599. $259,900 MLS 201902497 (599 to Cam. La Tierra exit, frontage rd. to Av. Frijoles to Vista Precioso) Joseph Martinez 699-6685 Barker Realty LLC.