1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 3100 Monte Sereno Drive - Just completed! The last remaining Compound Home in Monte Sereno is now staged and ready for showings. This 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom is all on one level and has a Santa Fe Soft Contemporary Design. $1,495,000. MLS 202000235. (Avenida Monte Sereno, right on Monte Sereno Drive. Compounds on the left.) Paul McDonald 505-780-1008 Sotheby's International Realty.
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 2924 Aspen View - Monte Sereno dream home on 1.8 acres. 3 BD / 3.5 BA main house and charming 2 BD / 2.5 BA guest house with panoramic Sangre views from both. There is much to see and enjoy in this one-of-a-kind oasis. $2,100,000. MLS 201900824. (Monte Sereno Dr. Left on Valle Sereno. Right on Aspen View.) Duran/King 505-204-2491 Barker Realty LLC.
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m. — 1624 Villas Loop - Single-level 1,846 sqft contemporary 2 BD/2.5 BA Las Estrellas beauty. Sited on .33 acre with detached casita, 2-car garage & lovely courtyard entry. Master suite with bath & terrific walk-in closet. $575,000. MLS On Waiver. (Take NM-599 and exit at Ridgetop Road. Turn right onto N. Ridgetop Road, right on Avenida Rincon, left on Via Bosque. Follow the road, which will bring you around to Villas Loop.) 505-982-9836 Barker Realty LLC.
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 8 Santo Domingo Circle - This Southwestern contemporary home is ideal for stylish living and entertaining, with a superb floor plan, a chef's kitchen, media and wine rooms, a wet bar, portales, and spectacular views. $1,595,000. MLS 201905136. (Las Campanas Drive to Sierra Rosa Loop, left on Santo Domingo Circle to house on left.) Matthew Sargent 505-490-1718 Sotheby's International Realty.
