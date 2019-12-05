1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 92 Avenida de las Casas - Magnificent home & views to match! Main house, 2 bedroom guest casita, pool, great location at the Santa Fe Opera in gated community! Make this your family home and enjoy all Santa Fe has to offer! $2,250,000. MLS 201900171. (285 north to the Tesuque exit, go left under the highway then right on frontage road towards the Opera, to gated entrance on the left right before Opera, go through gate to Open House sign on Left.) Virginia T Henry 505-500-6447 Keller Williams Realty.
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 3 Sundance Circle - Located in Las Campanas, this contemporary, newly completed home has large windows and flowing spaces perfect for entertaining. Radiant in-floor heat & cooling, and feature packed master suite. $1,495,000. MLS 201901829. (599 to Camino La Tierra to Las Campanas Dr. to Sierra Rosa Loop to Sundance Circle) Darlene Streit 505-920-8001 Sotheby's International Realty.
