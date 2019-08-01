1:00p.m. - 3:30p.m. — 17 Tano Alto - A 50-foot covered terrace looks out over five treed acres with mountain views. Includes formal dining room, granite faced fireplace, fountain, study, gallery, 2-car garage, workbench & wine cabinet. $749,000. MLS 201902801. (Tano Road to Tano Norte to Tano Alto.) Alan Vorenberg 505-470-3118 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 17 Storm View - This exciting hillside compound features an exceptional three-bedroom home, a two-bedroom guesthouse, extraordinary outdoor entertaining areas, and fabulous fairway, mountain, and sunset views. $3,500,000. MLS 201804149. (Las Campanas drive to Sierra Rosa Loop. Left on Sierra Rosa Loop, right on Storm View.) Marion Skubi 505-660-8722 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 13 E Avenida Sebastian - This 4BR, 4BA "Lock & Leave Jewel Box" in gated Las Campanas includes a detached 1BR, 1BA Guest Casita, some Golf Course & Sangre Mountain views plus extensive renovations totaling $234,000. $829,000. MLS 201903505. (Highway 599, off at Camino La Tierra, turn right 2 miles to Las Campanas Drive, and right at Paseo Aragon gate.) Tim Galvin 505-795-5990 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:30p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 70 Spruce - Sited on over 12 acres of land in the rolling grasslands off Highway 14, just south of I-25 this fantastic 2,270 square foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has expansive views in every direction! $480,000. MLS 201902829. (Highway 14 south to left on County Road 44, Southfork, Lone Pine and right on Spruce.) Jackson Blagden 505-490-0114 Sotheby's International Realty.