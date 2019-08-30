2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 6 Camino Amor - Single level contemporary home on 10 Acres in the private Tesuque area neighborhood of Los Caminitos with vaulted ceilings, concrete floors, and pigmented plaster walls. A must see! $1,350,000. MLS 201903943. (Tesuque Village to HWY 592; right on Calle Cielo; right on Paseo del Rancho; left on Camino Amor.) Roxanne Apple 505-660-5998 Sotheby's International Realty.
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m. — 40 Palo Duro - Gorgeous soft contemporary home located on coveted Palo Duro in Tesuque. A 3-bedroom 3-bathroom home plus 1-bedroom 1-bathroom casita features high end appliances, a gourmet kitchen and landscaping. $1,390,000. MLS 201903906. (Bishops Lodge Road towards Tesuque. Left of Palo Duro. House is on the left.) Stephen Pollack 415-601-2160 Sotheby's International Realty.
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 2108 Senda de Daniel - Elegant home in a very private location in the Pinon mountains of Santa Fe. This 4-bedroom 4-bathroom 2-home is conveniently located in Los Cerros Colorados subdivision. Master suite with great views. $1,250,000. MLS 201903897. (Hyde Park Road to Cerros Colorado, about 1 mile, left on Senda de Daniel, 400ft, left.) David Cordova 505-660-9744 Sotheby's International Realty.
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 1047 Camino San Acacio - On the market for the first time and awaiting a discerning new owner, this three-bedroom home and guesthouse enjoy unique views and a desirable location near Canyon Road and the Plaza. $850,000. MLS 201901503. (Go up Canyon Road, make a right on Camino Delora, and right on Camino San Acacio.) David Cordova 505-660-9744 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 517 Armijo Street - Main House, Guest House and Studio. This hand-built adobe home was created by one of our local artisans. Wood Floors, Vigas and lots of charm make this east side home a unique offering. $950,000. MLS 201902289. (Palace Avenue just east of La Posada) Paul Duran 505-310-5566 Keller Williams Realty.