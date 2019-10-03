1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 1380 Tesuque Creek Drive - This spectacular new three-bedroom contemporary home on a rare double lot in the Santa Fe Summit boasts stunning views, plentiful light, and excellent spaces for art—all minutes from town. $1,495,000. MLS 201900720. (Artist Road to Hyde Park Road to Santa Fe Summit, right on Tesuque Creek through gate.) Rob Thorwald 505-795-1585 Sotheby's International Realty.
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m. — 219 La Marta Court - Just a delightful end unit townhome in Valle del Sol, 2bed/2 ba + family room/office! Hillside and mountain views from open living room, breakfast area, kitchen, Master Suite / portal, 2 car garage! $625,000. MLS 201900096. (Washington Ave to Murales to Valle Del Sol to La Marta Court.) David Sorenson 505-670-5515 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 501 Rio Grande J-8 - Delightful Condo. Fabulous location walking distance to the Plaza. This is the end unit with open space views from an inviting deck off the upstairs living area. A one car garage as an added bonus. $525,000. MLS 201903990. (Paseo de Peralta to Rosario to 501 Rio Grande on the right. Follow Rio Grande all the way up.) Craig Huitfeldt 505-660-1108 Keller Williams Realty.
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 304 Catron St - Charming adobe construction, new roof and Stucco, BCD zoned, commercial, residential, office live/work, 1500 sqf. versatile floor. Close to Plaza, museum, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. $629,000. MLS 201904227. (Guadelupe to Catron or Paseo De perelta to Griffen than right to Catron.) Freshteh Talebreza 505-469-0404 Keller Williams Realty.
1:30p.m. - 3:30p.m. — 1304 Lejano Lane - This sophisticated private estate features a well-maintained three-bedroom home, a one-bedroom guesthouse, off-street parking for five cars, and easy access to cultural and recreational activities. $1,385,000. MLS 201901658. (East on Alameda to Gonzales, right on Lejano Lane.) Kelley Owen 505-577-5104 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 517 Armijo - Just steps from downtown, this charming home, casita and studio/garage are a true piece of Santa Fe History! Peaceful courtyards and street to street access, this handmade property is worth the visit! $875,000. MLS 201902289. (Heading east on Alameda, turn right on Delgado and a slight left on Armijo. Home is on the left hand side.) Leea Musser 909-709-2775 Keller Williams Realty.