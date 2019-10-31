1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 1292 Este Lane - Exceptional 4 bed/4 bath home & studio, on 1.4 acres in the Indian Ridge community. Features include chef's kitchen, diamond plaster walls, and wraparound deck. Less than 3 miles from Santa Fe Plaza $849,000. MLS 201904376. (Hyde Park Rd to Gonzales. Left on Gonzales to a slight right on Paseo del Sur then left on Este.) Darlene Streit 505-920-8001 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 304 Catron St - Zoned BCD, commercial,vacation rental potential, office, live/work. Charming adobe, framed building.1500 sqf 1/2 bath, and kitchen and the parking area. New roof, stucco, with long term warranty. $595,000. MLS 201904227. (Between Griffin st and Guadalupe) Freshteh Talebreza 505-469-0404 Keller Williams Realty.
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 2108 Senda de Daniel - This four-bedroom home on a picturesque mountainside seamlessly combines elegant Southwestern architectural details and rustic charm and was designed for comfortable living and memorable entertaining. $1,225,000. MLS 201903897. (Hyde Park Road to Cerros Colorado, about 1 mile, left on Senda de Daniel, 400ft, left.) David Cordova 505-660-9744 Sotheby's International Realty.
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m. — 707 East Palace Avenue, Unit 23 - Charming 2BD/2BA, 1,313 SqFt adobe condo in La Vereda compound. Landscaped, private courtyard, vista-viewing area, 1-car garage w/ workshop. Brick & wood floors in main areas. Close to parks & Plaza! $550,000. MLS 201902965. (E. Palace to La Vereda entrance. #23 is at the back of La Vereda to the right.) Stephanie Duran 505-204-2491 Barker Realty LLC.
