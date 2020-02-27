1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 854 Camino de Levante - Bright, secluded 1 level home in 1200 East w/3 beds/2 ½ baths, dining & living room, 2 fireplaces, large decks w/south & west views. Recently stuccoed, new wood, carpet flooring & fresh paint. 2432 $975,000. 505-690-0471 Dougherty Real Estate Co.,LLC.
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 10 Molino Viejo - Constructed with distinction in verdant Nambe, Casa Cielo Norte is an Architectural gem created by renowned architect Pedro Marquez. On Waiver. $595,000. (Highway 285/84 north to State Road 503 to Nambe to Summer Road to Aveh Poe-84F to Molino Viejo.) The Efrain Prieto Group 505-470-6909 Santa Fe Properties, Inc.
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 6 Kwahe Ridge Road - A rare opportunity to own this exceptional adobe home that was built by Andrew Geer in 2009 in an exclusive 70 year old gated family-owned compound only minutes to the historic Santa Fe Plaza. $949,500. MLS 202000596. (Take Bishops Lodge Road about 4.5 Miles towards Tesuque, there will be a gate on your right that says Via Zorritos, go through the gate and stay right, you will see Kwahe Ridge Rd on your left.) Jody Lusk 505-660-3610 Barker Realty LLC.
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 501 Rio Grande H-10 - Situated at the very top of Rosario Compound, this condo has both Sangre de Cristo and Sandia views. Very lightly used as a second home, this is your chance to live close in while enjoying the privacy $659,000. MLS 202000452. (Paseo de Peralta to Griffin, right on Rio Grande to the top of the hill. Condo is at the top of the hill in the Rosario Compound - last condo on the left.) Amy Sheridan 505-690-4333 Keller Williams Realty.
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 103 Catron #9 - Stunning El Corazon Condo in the heart of downtown Santa Fe. This bright and airy end unit only has one common wall, and no unit above, with vigas, tiled floors, two gas fireplaces $725,000. MLS 202000386. (On Catron St, between Grant St and Griffin St.) Audrey Curry 505-670-1333 Santa Fe Properties, Inc.
