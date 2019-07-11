1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 3 Juan de Gabaldon - High above Bishop's Lodge, this exquisite 4,900-square-foot, four-bedroom home was designed to blend elegance, warmth, captivating views, and a superior indoor-outdoor living experience. $2,475,000. MLS 201902134. (Bishops Lodge Road to Lodge Trail to Juan de Gabaldon Trail.) Britt Klein 505-500-5184 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 220 Camino Encantado - This approximately 3.2-acre estate boasts a spacious four-bedroom residence with an attached guest casita, patios, portales, lush lawn, a swimming pool, a fire pit, colorful gardens, and mountain view $1,295,000. MLS 201902478. (Left on Camino Encantado from Bishops Lodge Road, house is on the left side of the road.) Stephen Pollack 415-601-2160 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 1011 Sangre de Cristo - Featuring a sophisticated blend of Santa Fe charm and soft contemporary style, this four-bedroom, three-bath home enjoys a peaceful location on one acre just minutes north of Santa Fe Plaza. $885,000. MLS 201902317. (Old Taos Hwy, right on Calle Estado then left on Govenor Dempsey Dr, then left on Sangre de Cristo) Shelley Blyth 505-516-6019 Sotheby's International Realty.
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m. — 313 Los Arboles - Views can be enjoyed throughout this glorious four-bedroom home walking distance from the Plaza. It features two master suites, a designer kitchen, a deck and flagstone patio, and lush landscaping. $1,150,000. MLS 201803796. (Old Taos Highway, left on Los Arboles. 313 is on the right.) Judith Ivey 505-577-5157 Sotheby's International Realty.
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 841 Vista Canada, Santa Fe NM - Ideal for art, collections and entertaining. Uniquely designed single level plus guest apartment on lower level. Over sized 2 car garage. Perfect second or primary home. Huge View. Come see today. $1,800,000. MLS 201900388. (Bishops Lodge Road, right Artist Road to Hyde Park Road, right on Canada del Sur, right on Canada Ancha,right on Vista Canada) Anna Vanderlaan 505-231-3410 Keller Williams Realty.
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 372 Calle Colina - Located in the rolling hills off Old Taos Hwy, single level townhome. Features include; open floor plan, high ceilings, and views. $565,000. MLS 201902579. (Paseo de Peralta to Old Taos Hwy to Calle Colina) Darlene Streit 505-920-8001 Sotheby's International Realty.