1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 516 Los Nidos - This elegant three-bedroom Pueblo-style home on an elevated lot in Estancia Primera features an open-concept floor plan and multiple patios for enjoying inspiring Sangre de Cristo views. $995,000. MLS 201905335. (Hyde Park Road to South Entrance of Estancia Primera and left on Los Nidos.) Jill McIntosh 505-690-6041 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 621 W Alameda #Unit C - Contemporary 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in-town condo with upgraded details. Close to plaza and Santa Fe River Walk. Great investment property. $399,000. MLS 201904659. (North side of Alameda, between Guadalupe and St. Francis.) Skye Smith 505-470-1150 Sotheby's International Realty.
