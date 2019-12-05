1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 1208 Indian Rock Lane - On just over an acre in a wooded Northside location, this light-filled sanctuary was designed by an award-winning architect and offers 2,158 square feet of sophisticated living space. $879,000. MLS 201903790. (Hyde Park Road to Gonzales Road. Left on Gonzales Road to Paseo del Sur. Bear right on Paseo del Sur to Indian Rock Lane.) Yvonne Smith 505-946-8156 Sotheby's International Realty. 

 

