1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 145 Brownell Howland - Traditional Pueblo Style home on 1.34 acres on prestigious Brownell Howland. Just minutes from downtown, private with views that go on forever. Four bedrooms, four baths 4044 sq. ft $1,199,000. MLS 201903172. (Bishops Lodge Rd North to Brownell Howland) Tom Fitzgerald 505-660-1092 Keller Williams Realty.
3:00p.m. - 4:30p.m. — 486 Circle Drive - Huge views to the Sangres, Badlands and Jemez Mountains from this 2500 square foot home on just over 4 acres with 2 or 3 bedrooms, office and large studio space, this one owner home also has a pool. $950,000. MLS 201903305. (Bishop's Lodge Road, left on Camino Encantado and makes a right to become Circle Drive. At split stay left to 486 Circle Drive.) Katherine Blagden 505-490-2400 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 372 Calle Colina - Located in the rolling hills off Old Taos Hwy, single level townhome. Features include; open floor plan, high ceilings, and views. $545,000. MLS 201902579. (Paseo de Peralta to Old Taos Hwy to Calle Colina.) Darlene Streit 505-920-8001 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:30p.m. - 3:30p.m. — 1304 Lejano Lane - This sophisticated private estate features a well-maintained three-bedroom home, a one-bedroom guesthouse, off-street parking for five cars, and easy access to cultural and recreational activities. $1,450,000. MLS 201901658. (East on Alameda to Gonzales, right on Lejano Lane.) Kelley Owen 505-577-5104 Sotheby's International Realty.
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m. — 707 East Palace Avenue, Unit 23 - Charming 2BD/2BA, 1,313 SqFt adobe condo in La Vereda compound. Landscaped, private courtyard, vista-viewing area, 1-car garage w/ workshop. Brick & wood floors in main areas. Close to parks & Plaza! $650,000. MLS 201902965. (East Palace Avenue to La Vereda entrance. Unit 23 is at the back of La Vereda to the right.) Stephanie Duran 505-204-2491 Barker Realty LLC.
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 806 E Palace Ave #A - This sleek contemporary Eastside condominium home designed by Trey Jordan features an open living area, a well-appointed kitchen, two bedrooms, a media room, storage space, and off-street parking. $835,000. MLS 201900179. (East on Palace Ave from the Plaza.) TJ Rieland / Matthew Rieland 505-699-0223 Sotheby's International Realty.
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 212 Gonzales Rd - Easy access to Santa Fe Ski, Canyon Rd, Ten Thousand Waves & more. 2 bed, 1.5 bath on the ground floor, full bath, and great room in the walk-out lower level. Private setting at the end of the lane. $509,000. MLS 201902547. (East on Alameda from Paseo de Peralta, left on Gonzales, right on Lorenzo Ln, at the very end.) Jonnalyn Grover 505-660-2200 Coldwell Banker Trails West Realty.