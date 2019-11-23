A few years back, I spoke on “green building” at a gathering held in the railroad village of Lamy, situated in the historic Galisteo River basin. Knowing the area’s history, the point was made that more knowledge had come to building science in the past decade, especially in Santa Fe, than what had transpired in the previous thousand years of homebuilding in that valley.
Understanding the thermodynamics of building performance, and the subsequent consequences of neglect, disrupted a profession dependent on passing knowledge from elders to youngsters. The guild principles of apprentice, journeyman and master came across the Atlantic, but surely the phenomenon is universal and timeless.
Chaco Canyon is our own silent testament to vision, organization, execution, inspection and soul-satisfying accomplishment. It’s why builders build — at least the good ones.
Because of the inherent respect one has for those with the most experience, homebuilding is inherently conservative and resistant to change, which is what makes Santa Fe builders both unique and typical.
It has been said that there has never been a wall system conceived that hasn’t been tried by a Santa Fe builder. The list is exhaustive and starts with the surprising (to newcomers) idea that you can actually make a beautiful home out of dirt. From there, it goes to straw bales, used tires, 5-gallon buckets, bundles of plastic, shipping pallets, shipping pallets ground into bits and formed into blocks, Pumice-Crete, rammed earth, blocks of cement and recycled Styrofoam, to name a few.
The communal DIY practiced by long-haired teens and 20-somethings drifting into Northern New Mexico 50 years ago gave rise to a pocket of American homebuilders willing to give anything a try unmatched by any other place. Watching and learning from elders who must have appeared timeless to the newcomers made a difference.
As able as local builders have been to bend with recent disruptive winds, the gale force of coming technology may be an existential hurricane. Someday soon, the most important person on a job site could be the crane operator.
Japan’s largest homebuilding company, Sekisui House; its U.S. subsidiary, Woodside Homes; and Builder, the magazine of the National Association of Home Builders, will demonstrate the future of homebuilding in America at the International Builders Show in Las Vegas, Nev., in January.
Building a house in three days in the parking lot before the mega-show begins is old hat for marketers at the event. The Sekisui House will be built not before but during the show. Getting it built is a show. It will demonstrate how super-exacting components can come together like perfectly fitted Legos.
Big deal, one might say — farmers in Indiana invented tiny home component homebuilding in their barns a hundred years ago when they pioneered towing a dwelling unit behind a Model T. True, an American phenomenon was born. If you were rich, you parked your shiny Airstream cocoon outside your garage. If you were poor, you lived in it. Lines were drawn, stigmas established.
The mobile home industry successfully lobbied to have housing on axles be called manufactured homes a few years ago. Mobile homes (anything built pre-1974) are illegal in Santa Fe, manufactured housing (with axles and wheels) is not, which means mislabeling component-based design and construction as manufactured housing is misleading. Component pieces come on a flatbed trucks and trains and are hoisted into place. Yes, they’re manufactured, but they aren’t built on road-ready steel frames.
With America’s labor shortage showing no signs of abating and an immigration chill affecting homebuilding across America, the Japanese model could be as disruptive to American homebuilding as it was to U.S. carmakers 40 years ago.
Kim Shanahan is a longtime Santa Fe builder and former executive officer of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association.
