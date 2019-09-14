Las Campanas Realty reported this month there were 50 homes under construction in the tony north-side subdivision, and another 15 being considered by its design-review board.
“That process takes about a month, so we’ll soon have more than 60 being built,” said Jonathan Bartlett, the company’s vice president of sales.
The average price of those homes will be about $1.4 million.
Some of those dwellings are in Black Mesa, the first new neighborhood to be developed in Las Campanas in about 15 years. Of the 25 lots released for sale in 2017, only five are left.
“Two years ago, people thought there was no way we were going to get the pricing at Black Mesa, but those lots are averaging about $255,000,” Bartlett said.
In Black Mesa today, 10 homes are completed or under construction, and three more were going through design review.
The newest project in Las Campanas is Tesoro Enclave. Located at the subdivision’s northeast corner, it offers flat — i.e., easily developed — homesites on a high plateau for great views.
On Sept. 7, when the 37 lots were made available for sale, 17 were snatched up. Included were all of the lots along the parcel’s western edge, which border 68,000 acres of open BLM land.
“We sold 17 lots last weekend and our goal was eight,” Bartlett said. “The other nice thing about it is that the average price on those 17 was $350,000.”
Many of the Tesoro Enclave purchase reservations are held by builders.
The actual range of lot prices in Tesoro Enclave is $185,000 to $650,000. The smallest lots are 1.5 acres and the largest are almost six acres.
Tesoro is part of the Las Campanas community known as The Estancias. When it started in 2003, there was a Western design theme, including some chinked-log exteriors and pitched roofs. Those are still allowed, Bartlett said, but he added that the demand for pitched roofs has diminished. More buyers today want the flat roof that goes with a more contemporary-style house.
“The success of Black Mesa is what propelled us to bring on Tesoro Enclave, even though it’s 37 lots and 100-plus acres, whereas Black Mesa is 25 lots and only 44 acres. So the development costs for this new neighborhood is much higher,” Bartlett said.
The developer is the Dallas firm Cienda Partners, which also owns La Fonda on the Plaza. Seven years ago, the original Las Campanas developer, Lyle Anderson, sold Cienda the remaining property assets — but not the member-owned club, which includes the two golf courses, a spa and fitness center, and the equestrian center.
In Las Campanas overall, there are about 850 homes completed. Most buyers, Bartlett said, come from California and Texas.
“People come from all over the country,” Bartlett said. “People don’t come from downtown Santa Fe to live in Las Campanas.
“We mostly see retirees or people who are about to retire. They’re sold on Santa Fe, they’re sold on Las Campanas, and they want a brand-new home. They come out and look at homesites and secure the ones they want, then they build when they’re ready.”
Bartlett said there is an issue in Las Campanas with the subdivision’s older homes.
“Any broker will tell you that just because you have an agreed-upon price, with a buyer and seller, when the inspection starts, I would say 30 to 40 percent of those deals crash and burn,” he said.
He added the problem is deferred maintenance and roofs needing replacement. “And because of the recession, there was no building going on here,” Bartlett noted. “So you had a 10-year period when there was very little new construction.”
Nevertheless, the average price for resale homes in Las Campanas is still about $1.1 million. The range last week was $599,000 to $4,250,000, according to the Santa Fe Association of Realtors.
And what’s left after the remaining lots in Tesoro Enclave are gone in a year and a half?
“We’re about 90 percent sold out in Las Campanas,” Bartlett said. “Next will be 23 lots in Mesa de Oro. That will be very similar to Black Mesa and it’s just east.”