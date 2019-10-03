1:00p.m. - 3:30p.m. — 11 Balsa Court - Located on a quiet cul du sac and backing onto a large Eldorado greenbelt this recently updated two bedroom, two bathroom home rises above the competition. $411,000. MLS 201904308. (Avenida Vista Grande then left on Casa del Oro. Left again on Balsa then right onto Balsa Court.) Cav Merchant 505-690-6826 Barker Realty LLC.
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 4 Redondo Court - Updated 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom Eldorado home with large Master Bedroom en Suite, a large media room, remodeled kitchen with wood custom cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. $549,500. MLS 201903621. (I-25 N to Ave Eldorado, right on Ave de Compadres, left on Herrada rd, right on Redondo Court.) Sara Sacra 505-946-7163 Sotheby's International Realty.
1:00p.m. - 3:30p.m. — 27 Monterey Road - Cute custom 2 bed/2 bath built in '93 by Homes by Marie. High Living/Dining Room ceilings with vigas give the home a spacious feeling. Nice floor plan with bedroom separation and expansive kitchen! $372,500. MLS 201904484. (Take Avenida Eldorado past the railroad tracks to Monterey Road on the right. Continue to #27, on the right.) Lynne Einleger 505-660-9074 Coldwell Banker Trails West Realty.
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 46 Camerada Road - Soaring ceiling, grand foyer, open floor plan with split bedroom design.Santa Fe Modern and softly contemporary, Rumford fireplace, expansive portal and view patio. 3bd,2ba 1,835 ft. 20 min to Plaza! $455,000. MLS 201904242. (2nd Eldorado entrance, Avenida Vista Grandee to right at Avenida Azul, left on Camerada RD. Home is on Right.) Bernadette Parnell 505-629-5126 Keller Williams Realty.