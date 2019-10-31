1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 17 Lauro Road - Light, bright home in convenient location near community amenities, shopping. Open living area. Nice bedroom separation. Kitchen has functional layout with sliding glass door to patio & fenced yard. $310,000. MLS 201904669. (Hwy 285 to Ave. Eldorado. Right on Lauro Pl, then Right on Lauro Rd. Second house on the right side. Hosted by Sara Cameron (505) 795-0295.) Jennifer Tomes 505-690-6477 Barker Realty LLC.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.