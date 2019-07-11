1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 33 Camino Valle - Cedar plank/viga ceiling in living room, wood burning kiva, continue the garage conversion into living space or artist studio. NO HOA, 3 acres, well/septic, HORSE property, Eldorado School District! $319,900. MLS 201901598. (I-25 North exit Highway 285 South. Left at first light onto Camino Valle.) Kanah Waltman 505-427-2755 Keller Williams Realty.
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. — 11 Altura Road - Absolutely endearing in Eldorado! One of the few Northern NM pitched roof houses constructed in the subdivision, this virtual 'dollhouse' further benefits from a gorgeous, peaceful greenbelt setting $449,900. MLS 201902216. (Avenida Vista Grande, Left on Avenida Torreon, Right on Monte Alto, Left on Altura, #11 on left.) Paul P. Stenberg 505-670-4242 Sotheby's International Realty.
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 7 Casa del Oro Lane. Santa Fe, NM - Imagine:Main 2 Story Home plus an attached, self contained Studio. Ideal for Work-at-Home, Paint or Music Studio! Paved Driveway, Awesome Views and Mature Landscaping.Text LBR779095 to 878787 for pics $449,500. MLS 201902643. (Ave Vista Grande to Ave Casa del Oro. Turn Left to Casa del Oro Lane on left.) Alberto Alcocer 505-690-3691 Clearealty/Alberto Alcocer.