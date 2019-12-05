2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. — 121 B Camino Acote - This light-filled modern farmhouse on five acres has been impeccably maintained and features an easy floor plan, three bedrooms, a studio above the heated two-car garage, and a flagstone patio. $745,000. MLS 201904911. (285 S, pass Eldorado, Camino Acote is on the left-hand side, across from Jacinto on 285.) Elaine Kramer 505-670-5144 Sotheby's International Realty.
