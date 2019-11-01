A light at the end of the tunnel

Finally, the Sheetrock dust has settled, the sounds of drills and saws and the pounding of hammers have stopped, and in their place the thing you’ve envisioned — that amalgam of questions, patience, trust and, perhaps, a dose of angst.
Whether it’s the day you receive the certificate of occupancy, the day the furniture is delivered and put in place, or the day when the final pieces of art are installed, it’s the first time you see the palette of form, color, texture and narrative as a finished product. The product in this case is a beautifully designed interior space that supports your lifestyle, preferences, physical requirements and, above all else, a space that exudes joy.
In most cases, you will have seen — and maybe even were a part of — the incremental developments and changes along the way, but even so, it is often hard to fully imagine how all of the elements will play together. This is the time you see it for the first time.
There may be some surprises, or you may feel a disconnect between what you envisioned. Maybe, for example, it’s the way a selected paint color looks in the light of a particular time of day or year. But what we all hope for, and what is most frequent, is that expression of sheer delight (and we’ve heard everything from a contented sigh to a whoop of ecstasy) at how all of us — client, designer, artisan, builder, everyone — wove the threads together for a space that is uniquely yours.
Once you get a chance to experience your new space, you might have questions or find things that aren’t working quite the way you expected. This is par for the course. After all, even with the most thorough crossing of T’s and analyzing each of hundreds of details, as well as the presence of uncontrollable or unpredictable factors (for example, the exact level of a finish’s sheen or how smoothly a window shade moves), there are almost certain to be kinks that we’ll need to work out. Generally, this results in a punch list covering the next round of details — every one of which helps to ensure your new space is all that you (we) intended it to be. Much to everyone’s joy, your interior designer happens to also be a problem-solver, and there likely is not a lot that will catch us off guard or that cannot be fixed with information, flexibility and patience.
It is one of the reasons that we always recommend, and in some cases insist on, adding what are called project administration services to a design contract. It’s the interior designers after all who will be the most familiar with what you want and can work to ensure that what gets built reflects that. And, of course, if some of those unplanned, unavoidable or just unworkable-in-the-end issues pop up, your interior designer will be the one best able to handle them.
Finally, in almost every case, there will be holes that you’ll want to address. Usually, these are the items and decisions that we’ve all agreed to put off until we could see the finished space: things like bedding, walk-off mats, art and accessories. It’s all part of the process, and that’s why having a good process, and a team that knows what that looks like and respects it, is so important.
Heather Van Luchene, ASID, and Steffany Hollingsworth, ASID, are partners in HVL Interiors LLC, an interior design firm offering professional residential and hospitality design services. Both are New Mexico-licensed interior designers. They can be reached at 505-983-3601 or info@hvlinteriors.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.