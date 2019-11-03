We were so fortunate to have received so much public input for the development of our 5-year water conservation plan. We have formulated a plan now on how we are going to integrate all of these great ideas into the plan itself. We were able to develop a matrix which cross referenced the most widely occurring themes with cross-cutting sections such as education and lead-by-example components.
We also developed a matrix with related city plans with which we can try to align. With both of those matrices, we were able to make sure that all of the goals for the 5-year plan align with the public input as well as with other city departments and the projects they already have committed to doing.
The plan will make its way through various committees for the remainder of the year and then will be presented to the new City Council in January 2020. The city’s Water Conservation Office staff will then be ready to roll out new programming, changes, and improvements to our existing programs as well as two new pilot programs focusing on high-school education and work in our commercial sector with hotels.
One important piece of input that we received many times was that the public wanted to remain involved in the planning process from year to year. We integrated a part in our plan to facilitate that in July of every year. In that month, we will post our scorecard on our website and ask all of you to give us feedback. We will then have a couple of public meetings to go over our scorecard for the upcoming year and gather ideas on how we can meet upcoming goals.
We’d like to again thank all the members of the public that participated, and all the organizations — such as the Santa Fe Watershed Association, Santa Fe Green Chamber of Commerce, and Santa Fe Community College — that we’ve partnered with and who support our work, and Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth and the Santa Fe Water Conservation Committee for their constant work and assistance with this process.
Our plan will be on our website, www.savewatersantafe.com, in January and will be presented at a couple different meetings that will be posted there.
Christine Y. Chavez has a background in water rights administration and energy- and water-conservation program management in the state of New Mexico. She is a graduate of New Mexico State University with a B.S. in environmental science and an M.S. in biology. Christine is the water conservation manager for the City of Santa Fe. She may be reached at 505.955.4219 or cychavez@santafenm.gov
