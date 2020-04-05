During these uncertain times, we hope these reminders and tips will help our community protect our health and continue to value Santa Fe’s water. First, the City of Santa Fe Water Division is confident that we will continue to deliver safe drinking water throughout the COVID-19 pandemic because of advanced treatment processes and stringent monitoring protocols. As the number of coronavirus cases in New Mexico continue to climb, Santa Fe will temporarily suspend water shut-offs.
Toilet-paper shortages can also place a strain on our wastewater system. The increased use of wet wipes and paper towels can block our wastewater system because they do not break down in water the same as toilet paper. We encourage you to only flush toilet paper.
Even in the middle of a pandemic we can make the effort to save water. The current situation is reminding us all how important it is to wash our hands. Water for hand washing is essential to slow the spread of the coronavirus and on social media we’re seeing people offering songs you can sing for 20 seconds while you scrub. But just think of all that potable water running down the drain during that 20 seconds. Many sinks have handles that, unless you have mobility issues, can be easily operated by your elbow. If you do have a faucet that allows you to easily turn on and off the water, please do it. Washing your hands thoroughly and often is extremely important, but try not to waste water while you do it.
While saving water is always in season, the beginning of spring is a good time to re-think the ways we use water outdoors and to use water wisely as a part of our lifestyle and the new changes that the pandemic has brought to so many Santa Feans.
Outdoor watering accounts for up to 40 percent of Santa Fe’s water use. The city offers a host of rebates that encourage customers to save water. Outdoor rebates encourage customers to invest in water-saving methods like drip irrigation, graywater reuse, and rainwater catchment. Customers have up to six months from date of purchase to submit a rebate application. For more information on rebates, please visit our website savewatersantafe.com.
For more information on COVID-19 related water quality information, please visit www.santafenm.gov/water_division.
This is also a good time to get outside to work on your high-desert landscaping. Using native and other drought-tolerant plants can significantly reduce water use. To help you get started, our website has a helpful link to an interactive plant list from the New Mexico Office of the State Engineer.
Customers are also encouraged to signbup for the City’s exclusive EyeOnWater app to help you identify water use patterns, irrigation practices, spot leaks, avoid surprise water bills, and to make informed decisions about water use in the home and workplace. Easy step-by-step instructions are on our website.
Be safe and stay healthy.
Christine Y. Chavez has a background in water rights administration and energy and water conserva-tion program management in the state of New Mexico. She is a graduate of New Mexico State Uni-versity with a B.S. in environmental science and an M.S. in biology. Christine is the water-conservation manager for the City of Santa Fe. She may be reached at 505-955-4219 or cychavez@santafenm.gov.
