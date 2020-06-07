Did you know that about 40 percent of the water used in Santa Fe homes is for outdoor watering? Our dry climate will always require us to use our water wisely. The Water Conservation Office is encouraging customers to put every drop of water to work by choosing plants that are drought-tolerant and still provide beautiful landscapes for your home or business.
Xeriscape landscapes aren’t just rocks and cactus. Look around our community for inspiration on alternatives to traditional gardens. Our very own Water Conservation Office has two types of demonstration xeriscape gardens. One was donated by the Santa Fe Master Gardeners and requires minimal irrigation, especially now that the plants have become more established. The other is a mostly native cactus garden that was generously donated and planted by the Cactus Rescue Project and so far has required no irrigation. Please contact the water conservation office directly if you are interested in a tour. Plant lists are available for you to take home or download directly from savewatersantafe.com.
Think of xeriscaping as a journey that starts with planning — keeping in mind opportunities for infiltration and rooftop rainwater catchment, improving your soil, efficient irrigation, selecting drought-tolerant plants, mulching, and then watching your efforts bloom. To learn how to move through your journey, we are fortunate Santa Fe has a lot of excellent resources.
The Santa Fe Extension Master Gardeners at sfemg.org has many resources, including the complimentary public service “Ask A Master Gardener Online.” Certified Master Gardeners and interns answer questions related to all aspects of home gardening. They also have helpful blogs and newsletters on a variety of topics as well as a Santa Fe Native Plant Guide.
The Santa Fe Botanical Garden “Garden Explorer!” program at santafebotanicalgarden.gardenexplorer.org includes a plant database with 78 families, 283 genera, 600 species, and 1,725 images. The Southwest Plant Selector at xericenter.com/swplants is the only app of expert-recommended xeric landscape plants specifically for New Mexico. All 750 plants in this app thrive on little or no supplemental water and are typically both available and used in regional xeriscapes. The app was developed as a venture between New Mexico State University, the Office of the State Engineer (OSE) and the Center for Landscape Water Conservation. Another helpful plant list is provided by the OSE and is available online at wuc.ose.state.nm.us/Plants.
The start of irrigation season is also a good time to ensure your irrigation system operates at peak efficiency, minimizing overwatering, evaporation, and runoff. The Santa Fe Water Conservation Office offers outdoor rebates that include rainwater-catchment containers, irrigation controllers and sensors, and a “Laundry to Landscape” graywater system. To help you keep track of and control your water usage, or even to help troubleshoot a vintage irrigation system, sign up for the EyeOnWater mobile app by visiting savewatersantafe.com. The website includes step-by-step instructions, as well as more information on our outdoor rebates.
Remember, outdoor watering is not allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and only three days per week. Thank you, everyone, for reading the article and for catching my mistake last month. Hope everyone is well!
Christine Y. Chavez has a background in water rights administration and energy and water conservation program management in New Mexico. She is a graduate of New Mexico State University with a B.S. in environmental science and an M.S. in biology. Christine is the manager of the City of Santa Fe’s Water Conservation Office. She may be reached at 505-955-4219 or cychavez@santafenm.gov.
