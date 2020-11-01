By Paul Weideman
“Voting is a right and a privilege that is unique to us. Many people around the world don’t have it,” said Rey Post, associate broker, Sotheby’s International Realty, and host of the listener-interactive radio show All Things Real Estate.
In late August, Post started to use the show segment he calls “Rey’s Real Estate Recommendation” to focus on the importance of voting.
“Without taking sides in any of the upcoming elections, I am hoping that my experience — managing political campaigns for U.S. House and Senate members; serving as a graduate teaching fellow in American government; and also serving on Capitol Hill as a congressional aide — can bring some added value to ATRE’s real estate message, as we prepare to vote in November,” he said in a mid-September email.
In a late-October interview, Post added, “I felt compelled to do this as an educational exercise using the reach of the radio show to in fact give very specific information about the elements of the voting process and what you need to do to register to vote, and the ways you can vote.
“I also drift off a little bit into offering some thoughts about the values of people who are running for office, given my own past experience — again, not at all politically driven toward any side, but just questions like, Does the person running for office seem to share the values you embrace in your life? And is it the kind of person you would want to invite into your home?”
Post’s radio show is approaching its 12th anniversary. He said it has evolved to serve a large audience, both locally and statewide. Asked about the impact of the coronavirus, he said, “I have absolutely noticed a measurable increase in listenership, simply because people are sheltering at home, and they haven’t been able to watch a lot of sports.”
Post is remote-broadcasting his weekly show from his home office in Durango, Colorado. He is using sophisticated equipment that he purchased last year for a “This is Taos” show using Skype audio.
“The equipment allows me, unlike most of the other Hutton Broadcasting shows, to essentially sit here and set up the equipment,” he said. “The producer sits in the studio in Santa Fe and we get everybody on the phone and it sounds as if I’m in the studio, because the Skype audio quality is so fantastic.”
On Nov. 8, Santa Fe mayor Alan Webber will be his guest for the fifth time this year. “Hopefully we’ll have the results of the presidential election,” Post said. “But we’re not going to talk about good, bad; it’s going to be a conversation that speaks to what the results of the national and local elections mean to policy and to the residents of the city.”
The recent toppling of the Plaza obelisk or Soldiers Monument may come up.
“In all the interviews I have done with Alan, I cover a range of current issues, including real-estate-related matters. I haven’t worked up the rundown for the November 8th conversation, but suspect that we will touch on the monument matter.”
But his big push has been urging people to exercise their right, and their duty as citizens in a democracy, to vote — the president’s specter of voting fraud notwithstanding.
“In one of Rey’s Real Estate Recommendations a few weeks ago I offered some counter-information to that disinformation by citing studies suggesting that 77 percent of Americans can vote by mail this fall, and that if you decide to vote by mail you should know that the risk of fraud is very low,” Post said. “And in fact five states have conducted their elections by mail for many years. So this premise of voter fraud is not based in fact.
“We don’t want people to get dissuaded by the disinformation but we also don’t want people to get lackadaisical about voting.”
All Things Real Estate (www.ATREradio.com) airs from noon to 2 p.m. Sundays on 1260 KTRC-AM.
Tuesday, Nov. 3, is voting day.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.