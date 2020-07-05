By Paul Weideman
Here’s a wonderful home that has two parts: a newly remodeled and outfitted house with a contemporary flair inside, and a century-old adobe dwelling that has been lovingly updated.
The address is 1300 Canyon Road G — it’s on a dirt lane off Upper Canyon Road that has grown over the years to have lots with letters A through N and this is the oldest house. Now totaling 3,073 square feet, it has four bedrooms and three bathrooms on 1.58 acres.
The oldest part of the house is an adobe that is “just about 100 years old,” according to longtime neighbor Frank Katz, an attorney who also serves on the city’s Historic Districts Review Board. “The house was just the bottom portion and when Morty Simon and Carol Oppenheimer bought it, they added the second level.”
That was in 1985. The two, who are both labor attorneys (and were instrumental in Santa Fe’s adoption of its Living Wage Ordinance) lived on the property for almost 40 years.
The current owner, Amy Crain, has done a lot of work to update the house. The kitchen and bathrooms are remodeled, the electrical, plumbing, and HVAC systems are all new, and there is an efficient tankless water heater. A new and warranted irrigation system waters the grounds.
The newer section features bright and contemporary spaces inside, including floors of whitewashed oak. Some rooms have walls that are not rigidly 90 degrees; an irregular octagon lends a sophisticated air.
The kitchen is finished with a white plank ceiling, walls and backsplashes of gray subway tile, and handsome cabinets in an eggplant color. “It’s not huge but it’s very livea-ble,” Crain said.
“This is my 14th renovation,” she said about the work she’s done here. “It’s a hobby.”
The historic part of the house has brick floors. White subway tile and a freestanding tub grace the master bathroom. Another stunning bathroom has backsplashes and glass-block shower surround of flat-sawn river stones in a gray matrix.
Crain built a good laundry room with a utility sink and plenty of storage, and there’s a nice, big office.
An expansive roof deck with built-in benches offers terrific views to the Jemez Mountains. Down below is a shady, brick-paved patio area with mature trees and stacked-stone retaining walls. “I have an acre and a half,” Crain said. “It’s not all useable because it’s all hilly. But it’s beautiful.”
A photovoltaic array installed lower on the land in 2013 runs the house electricity.
Linda Murphy, Santa Fe Properties, is listing the house for $1.2 million.
