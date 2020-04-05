It used to be that many financial professionals considered the reverse mortgage to be a loan of last resort. An individual or couple would live on the portfolio that they had built for their retirement years and hope it would last the remainder of their lifetime. If it ran out, they could always fall back on a reverse mortgage to access additional funds. This strategy left very little for the heirs to inherit.
In 2012, a study was published in the Journal of Financial Planning that suggested a different strategy to keep retirees from outliving their savings and investments. It was written by Barry and Stephen Sacks. Their “coordinated strategy” recommended taking out a reverse mortgage early in retirement and drawing from it, instead of the investment portfolio, in years following a down market. By following this course, they concluded that retirees would retain a larger investment portfolio and more home equity to pass on to heirs.
This strategy was further supported by a case study, “Buffering the Sequence-of-Return-Risk in Retirement” done by Barry Sacks and Mary Jo Lafaye in 2016. Their research showed that using a reverse mortgage along with withdrawals from the investment portfolio was the best strategy for extending the value of both the portfolio and home equity.
I would be happy to sit down with your financial advisor (or other professional) and discuss this retirement strategy with them, if they aren’t already familiar with it. Also, I can connect them with experts who work regularly with professionals in the financial industry to educate them on the strategic use of home equity for a better retirement. I think they would find this conversation quite valuable and I would be happy to connect them.
John Ruybalid is a reverse mortgage professional with American Advisors Group. His office is in Santa Fe.
