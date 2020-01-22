After 30 years of being in the mortgage industry originating mortgages, I have retired, and I’m embarking on an exciting new approach. I am taking my 30-plus years of mortgage experience and offering comprehensive reverse-mortgage consulting free of charge.
I offered my first class at the Palo Duro Senior Center in Albuquerque and received a wonderful response. Consulting will be offered in Santa Fe and throughout our state. I want the seniors to come and enjoy an interactive presentation without feeling like it’s a sales pitch. My consulting practice is providing education on the pros and cons of reverse mortgages. Many of you know that when I was originating reverse mortgages, my compensation structure was on a “flat fee basis” rather than a commission based on the loan amount, and interest rate. I think that’s critical because it keeps your costs down, and keeps your loan amount high, which benefits you because you have access to more of your equity in retirement.
If seniors decide after my class that they want to originate mortgage loans, I will refer them to a mortgage company that has a similar approach to what I have discussed in class. Not being licensed to originate gives me a freedom to do consulting nationally. I must work from a general perspective; in other words, I can’t act like a mortgage originator, I'm not able to discuss specific rates and programs, nor can I structure a loan or quote fees. My mission is to bring sensitivity and transparency to our senior communities, enlightening them about reverse mortgages. In many cases, more can be done to ensure our elders have access to as many resources as possible.
The seminars begin with a general explanation of reverse mortgages and gets very specific about compensation to the mortgage company or bank and how the compensation affects the borrower's loan amount. Seniors all too often have no idea what is happening during the loan process. In many cases, the movement of the loan amount and interest rate is simply not discussed. They leave happy knowing they will no longer have a principal and interest payment on their home, but don’t realize there were other options available.
Seniors considering a reverse mortgage require access to as much of their equity as possible in order to plan for their future needs. Call me to discuss my educational offerings. I look forward to helping you.
Dirk Gray is a reverse-mortgage consultant. He teaches for the New Mexico Real Estate Commission, First American Title, and Fidelity National Title. Dirk does not originate reverse mortgage loans. His practice is educational and is designed to inform senior citizens about the pros and cons of doing a reverse mortgage. If you are considering originating a reverse mortgage, contact a loan officer at a bank or mortgage company of your choice to get that process started.
