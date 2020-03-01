You might say the process of pruning a tree begins in the mind, without shears or loppers, when you decide what tree to plant where. Sixty years ago, when the Casa Solana neighborhood was built, someone planted not one but two Arizona cypresses in the front yard of the house we’re now living in. Those evergreens must have looked so compact and tidy standing only a few feet tall and 10 feet apart. But the planter must not have read the fine print explaining that these trees reach 35 feet tall by 25 feet wide.
Today they tower over the house and have almost grown into each other. I’ve had to prune them to prevent branches from collapsing on our roof, our cars, and our visitors, and to allow at least a little sunlight into our living room. Abundant hard, round cones pepper our driveway and the sidewalk, fierce little tripping hazards. The trees are striking specimens, they cool the house in summer, and they smell delicious after a rain, but a single, smaller tree would have been a wiser long-term choice.
At some point in their lives, many landscape trees will need to be pruned, for their health and beauty, because they’ve outgrown their allotted spaces and could cause injury or property damage, or because they’re simply in the way — of a view, a driveway, pedestrian walkways, utility lines, etc.
Although there is no hard and fast rule about the best time to prune trees, late winter is generally considered a good time to take on this sometimes daunting task. First, it’s believed to be less stressful for the trees to prune them when they’re dormant. Whenever you remove live wood from a tree, you take away carbohydrates (energy). But when trees are dormant, the bulk of their nutrient stores are underground, in their roots; you take away fewer of those stores when you remove dormant branches than you would when the branches are leafed out.
When you prune dormant trees, less sap flows to the wounds. Sap attracts insect pests, so if you have a tree that is prone to certain pests, that’s another reason to prune during dormancy. The longer the wounds are open, the more likely they are to be invaded by decay fungi. Pruning in late winter, as plants are getting ready to wake up, gives the tree a chance to seal those wounds sooner.
Last but not least, you can see what you’re doing and so make better pruning decisions before deciduous trees have leafed out.
It’s one thing to know when to prune and an entirely different thing to know how. Unless your goal is to get rid of a tree, it pays to be careful and do some research before revving up that chainsaw or even wielding more modest tools. I talked with local tree guru Tracy Neal about the art and science of pruning trees. He emphasizes that “pruning a tree is an ongoing process that involves visualizing its form as it grows.”
Ideally, says Neal, pruning begins early in a tree’s life, while the branches are still relatively thin and you can play an active role in shaping mature growth. Small, young trees are easier to prune than big, old ones, and they can take those cuts in stride. The larger the cuts to live wood, the larger the energy loss to the tree and the longer it takes to seal off the cuts. It’s best to remove branches when they are no wider than two inches. By visualizing how growth will develop, you can remove branches that might eventually cause problems before they get too big.
So, where do you start? Step back and take a long look at your tree before you do any cutting. Proceed thoughtfully and methodically, and take breaks between cuts to reassess the situation. Remember, you can always remove more, but you can’t undo cuts. If you’re unsure about whether to take off a certain branch, wait until you have a clearer picture of what would happen if you did. Neal’s rule of thumb is to remove at most 25 percent of live wood from young, healthy trees. Older trees, especially if they are stressed, should not be pruned as severely. They can usually sustain a 10 to 15 percent loss of live wood per pruning session.
It’s always OK to remove dead branches; if you can’t tell which ones are dead at this time of year, you can wait until the tree leafs out and safely remove the bare branches then. Diseased branches should also be removed. Suckers (thin branches coming up from the base of the tree) can and should be cut back, unless the tree is very young and you’re trying to encourage a multi-trunked specimen. Branches growing toward or across the tree’s center are good candidates for cutting, as are crossing branches that might be rubbing together.
When you remove a healthy branch or part of a branch, notes Neal, the tree will usually try to produce more growth in that area, either through an extension of the branch just below the pruning cut or the growth of dormant buds near the cut. You can direct the growth of the tree by sending its energy into a branch at least half the diameter of the branch you remove by pruning just beyond the smaller branch.
Before you make any cut, be sure you know exactly how and where to do it. These skills are best taught in person or through illustrated guides. Learn how to identify branch collars, the places where trunks and branches intersect and share tissue; you want to avoid injury to these collars and instead cut just outside of them. No external sealer should be applied; the trees do the sealing themselves. New Mexico State University’s extension service has a good guide, called “Tree Pruning Techniques” (Guide H-156), available at aces.nmsu.edu/pubs/_h/H156.pdf.
Always use high-quality, clean, sharp tools. “Pruning is surgery,” says Neal. “Just as you wouldn’t want a surgeon to operate on you with a cheap, dull, dirty scalpel, you should not prune with cheap, dull, or dirty tools.” Learn to sharpen your tools using a simple hand-held sharpener. These are inexpensive and easier to work with than you might think.
When branches are perilously close to utility lines, always call the utility company. If you’re contending with very large trees, you might want to call a professional aborist. Ask for referrals, and make sure whoever you hire is licensed, bonded, and insured. Arborists certified by the International Society of Aboriculture (ISA) understand tree biology and how to prune properly.
If you don’t find time to prune your trees before buds begin to swell, wait until early summer. According to the late Alex Shigo, whom Neal calls “the godfather of modern aboriculture,” the only times you definitely should not prune trees are when they’re “taking off” (coming out of dormancy) or “coming in for a landing” (going into dormancy).
Evergreen trees can also be pruned at this time of year. For information on how to do that, check out the Santa Fe Extension Master Gardeners March newsletter, available at sfemg.org.
Sarah Baldwin is a freelance editor and writer who has lived and gardened in Santa Fe for more than two decades. She became a Master Gardener in 2017 and serves as editor of the Santa Fe Extension Master Gardeners (SFEMG) newsletter.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.