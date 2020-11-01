October was a wonderful month for being outdoors. I think of time spent in nature as medicinal — good for both body and soul. Whether sitting in the tranquility of a home garden or taking long walks in the woods, connecting with the natural world is a time-tested remedy for all kinds of ailments, physical and otherwise.
The Greek physician Hippocrates, often called the father of Western medicine, claimed that walking is the best medicine. Strolling recently among golden cottonwoods, crimson sand cherry, and the silvery seedheads of virgin’s bower clematis, I began thinking about the deeper medicinal value of plants. By that I mean their unique chemistry, which can be analyzed, broken into components, and harnessed as medicine.
All regions and cultures have used certain plants for centuries to create balms and tinctures for a myriad of conditions. Modern medicine has often reaped the benefit of that knowledge; many commonly prescribed and over-the-counter medications used by millions of people today have their origins in the plant kingdom.
While the Amazon rainforest is often cited as the potential source of untold numbers of new and important drugs, I couldn’t help but wonder what undiscovered compounds might be found in the plants around me. Remedies from local native plants such as osha, juniper, cota, and echinacea have a long history of use and are readily available. The popularity of such natural resources continues to increase.
The distinction between an herbal or natural remedy and a prescribed drug used to treat human illness is complex. In a nutshell, prescription drugs must be run through numerous tests and trials to prove their effectiveness and determine appropriate dosages and potential side effects. They are researched and their chemical compounds are often synthesized and then patented. Ideally, the resulting drug becomes available to folks who can then rely on it for continuing health or even survival. While the cost of this process runs to millions of dollars, the return is clearly worthwhile from both a health and an economic perspective.
Aspirin became available as an over-the-counter drug in the late 19th century. Its active ingredient, acetylsalicylic acid, comes from the bark of willow trees, most commonly white willow, or Salix alba. It would be impossible to say how much aspirin has been purchased and taken since. According to the Native Plant Conservation Campaign, 56 percent of the 150 most popular prescription drugs are derived from natural compounds found in the wild, with an economic value of $80 billion annually. A fourth of all prescriptions written are for medications derived from wild plants.
Other examples of over-the-counter or prescription drugs that have botanical sources include the cardiac treatment digitalis, derived from purple foxglove; the malaria treatment quinine, derived from cinchona bark; and the cancer drug Taxol, from bark of the Pacific yew tree. The rosy periwinkle yielded anticancer substances that are now used to treat leukemia and Hodgkin’s disease. Star anise contains an essential ingredient in Tamiflu, an antiviral, and is now being more widely researched in the context of the current pandemic. Kate Wong, reporting for Scientific American, wrote that there is pressing need for newer drugs, including antibiotics, and that there are thousands of species that have yet to be analyzed for potential new medicinal uses.
We can be grateful to Mother Nature for being such a generous provider of health and sustenance as we go about our daily lives. I will take in the beauty and fragrance of all the plants around me and leave discovery of new cures to the explorers, ethnobotanists, and chemists. But perhaps the Romans were right: Solvitur ambulando, “The solution comes through walking.” When that leads to the discovery of a valuable medicinal plant, everyone wins.
Laurie McGrath has been a certified Master Gardener in Santa Fe County for 19 years and is a founding member of the Santa Fe Native Plant Project (SNaPP). She was a co-host of “The Garden Journal” on KSFR radio. Before moving to Santa Fe she helped design a Hummingbird Garden at the Jeanne and Charles Schultz campus of Canine Companions for Independence in Santa Rosa, California.
