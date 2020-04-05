The inspiration for the Santa Fe Seed Library was the award-winning documentary Seed: The Untold Story. The film led seed library co-leader Christine Salem to a deeper understanding of how seeds are not only the source of our food but also the future of our food. “Many gardeners, farmers, and the public have lost touch with where our food and other re-sources come from,” says Salem. “We have outsourced seed production to biotech and agribusiness. We have forgotten that the seeds we save and share are an expression of our culture, our values, and our shared history.” Anyone who has ardently sought out Texas Bird peppers or Rio Zape beans is aware that our regional foods are drenched in history and cultural significance.
Salem and co-leader Susie Sonflieth launched the Santa Fe Seed Library in March 2019 at the Southside branch of the Santa Fe Public library, at 6599 Jaguar Drive. One of 500 seed libraries in the country, it has a per-sonal meaning for Sonflieth as well. “As a Master Gardener and a former librarian,” she says, “I am attracted to the natural connection between sharing information and sharing seeds. We learn from seeds how we are all connected across time and place.”
When you save seeds from a few of your best plants and plant them the following year, you are developing varieties that are better adapted to our local environment. Over time they become more resilient in the face of drought or unstable weather patterns and can contribute to an increased supply of locally adapted seed. When you donate those seeds to a seed library, you are sharing your special vegetable or herb with others in your community. With enough involvement, communities can develop a wealth of plant diversity specific to their unique environments.
Seeds “contain the software and hardware necessary to evolve in real-time based on information from the environment,” according to the Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance. This communion between plants and the earth, aided by farmers and gardeners, is a ritual that has supported humankind for thousands of years. With luck and creativity, it is possible for a plant in your garden to evolve into something new and even more desirable than its forbears. Imagine the sense of achievement that could emerge from that first planting in your garden.
There are many reasons for saving seeds. Using viable seed from your best plants will improve your garden over the years. The seeds are free. And, more importantly, they produce plants that are not only healthier for local ecosystems but also for you. Over 90 percent of commercially available seed in the United States is bred to resist pests and chemical fertilizers, often at the expense of flavor and nutrients.
It’s important to select your seeds carefully if you want to save seeds from those plants. Forgo hybridized and genetically modified (GMO) seeds. Seed Savers Exchange says, “Hybrids, which are created by crossing plants of two different varieties, generally do not produce offspring with the same traits as the parent plant. Seeds saved from open-pollinated varieties, on the other hand, will produce plants identical to the parent.”
GMO seeds can contain genes from other plant species or even non-plant genes of systemic pesticides, which can adversely affect ecosystems.
Saving seeds for your personal use or to share can be simple or complex, depending on the types of seeds. Seed Savers Exchange (www.seedsavers.org) is an excellent resource for learning, with practical, beautifully illustrated data on all aspects of the process.
And while we wait for the Santa Fe Public Library to reopen, check out the Santa Fe Extension Master Gardener website (sfemg.org) to peruse the information and links on the Santa Fe Seed Stewards page (found under “Projects”). Once the library reopens, visit the seed library at the Southside branch. It is accessible during regular library hours and offers an extensive variety of seeds.
Laurie McGrath has been a certified Master Gardener in Santa Fe County for 19 years and is a founding member of the Santa Fe Native Plant Project (SNaPP). She was a co-host of “The Garden Journal” on KSFR radio. Before moving to Santa Fe she helped design a Hummingbird Garden at the Jeanne and Charles Schultz campus of Canine Companions for Independence in Santa Rosa, California.
