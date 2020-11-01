Willoughby Haskell Walling, the developer of this compound of buildings right next to Bishop’s Lodge Road, operated a concrete supply company. Some of the buildings are adobe, but others are cast concrete and boast some remarkable forms and textures. The adobe-brick garage and “long room” are thought to be the oldest buildings, dating perhaps to the 1920s. The most recent is the 1987 breakfast room addition, a stuccoed wood-frame structure.
Altogether, there are two homes, a studio living space, an artist studio, and one other enclosed area that could be turned into another work studio or living space. The 4-bedroom home, located just a half-mile north of Bishop’s Lodge, totals 4,779 square feet.
The inviting front courtyard is paved in flagstone and landscaped with roses, grapes, lilacs, irises, and an American elm. The entry is framed by a traditional front portal with posts and corbels.
The gracious living room and adjacent sitting room both have fireplaces, but in one are tile floors and a ceiling of fat latillas set herringbone-style on vigas, while the other has wood floors and a plank-on-viga ceiling.
The old-fashioned kitchen is equipped with a Garland range/oven, wood cabinets, and tile backsplash.
A bright bedroom is floored in brick and has dutch doors opening to the outside, and a white-painted beam ceiling. The radiators here, as in the rest of the house, have beautiful wood covers. The other special touches to be found here are blacksmith-crafted stair railings and curtain rods.
The bathrooms vary in style from conventional to elegant/outlandish: black tile, set on the floor in a hexagonal grid, and bright brass plumbing fixtures.
A cantilevered roof announces the guest studio, but the standout here is a wall of glass doors that open with a distinctive, ingenious sliding mechanism. It’s a wonderful original detail that speaks to the unique quality of this property. The Jotul wood stove is backed with a rustic-brick radiation shield.
The art studio building boasts more creative, hand-made features: welded-rebar trusses and ceilings of textured concrete like ribbons. The residents also have a long, bright interior space that would be great for art production or unlimited storage.
The property is rural, although only a few minutes away from the Tesuque Village Market. The back yard is extensive, an open meadow going all the way back and across the Little Tesuque Creek. Walling’s wife, Magdalena Acevido Walling (1915-2007) “was still resident and active at the time the house came into our possession in 1979,” according to a history compiled by Severin Miller, son of owner Richard Miller. “She attested to the rurality of the area at the time of her arrival. Tesuque was at time entirely agricultural with corn, beans, chile and livestock being grown in the fields still irrigated by ditches.”
The property at 1352 Bishop’s Lodge Road is listed by Beth Caldarello of Coldwell Banker Trails West Realty for $1,395,000.
