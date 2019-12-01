Desert Sage Custom Homes, 48 Vallecito Rd. $450,000.
— 6 Summer Storm. $550,000.
David Cordova, 16 Plaza Velasquez. $340,000.
Lee Kearse, 1134 S. Summit Dr. $1.7 million.
Joel McHorse, 11 Cielo Sonrisa Ct. $225,000.
John Hess, 122 Mejor Lado. $350,000.
Karen Godinez, 574 White Lakes Rd. $150,000.
Donny Robertson, 16 Churchill. $400,000.
Mirtha Davalos, 9 Zagate Verde. $778,000.
Ronald & Anna CdeBaca, 10 Churchill Rd. $300,000.
Sherman & Julie Snyder, 31 Sundance Ridge. $950,000.
Homewise, Inc., 1 Via Harena. $270,000.
— 5 Via Harena. $250,000.
— 22 Via Summa. $300,000.
Univest-Rancho Viejo, 25 Calle Agua Clara. $132,587.
Victor Oropeza, 3 Clove Cir. $375,000.
Boss Builders LLC, 43 Via Pampa. $350,000.
Carl Davis, 1 Vestal Way. $400,000.
Gardner & Associates, 12 La Pradera. $259,000.
— 38 La Pradera. $254,000.
Alice McCrea, 26 Sundance Ridge Rd. $200,000.
Keith Culhane, 11 Via Palomita. $685,000.
Frank Boyd, 39 Calle Electra. $350,000.
Jerry Anderson, 5 Birla Ct. $350,000.
Tudor Ocneanu, 99 Double Arrow Rd. $600,000.
Brian Harris, 9 Sundance Ridge Cir. $500,000.
Historic Properties Santa Fe, 15 Via de las Yeguas. $1 million.
Twilight Homes, 978 Verdinal Ln. $337,230.
— 959 Verdinal Ln. $222,395.
— 982 Verdinal Ln. $236,483.
— 5300 Cam. del Griego. $179,721.
Sher McClanahan, 902 Rio Vista St. $117,600.
LB & B Properties LLC, 458 Calle Redondo. $157,000.
— 415 Calle Bonita. $180,000.
2019-2979-BLDR (SMB Builders), 1809 Arbolitos Ln. $750,000.
Campbell and Steele, LLC, 1184 Cerro Gordo Rd. $478,000.
Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity, 4760 Viento del Norte. $100,000.
Pulte Homes, 4682 Lluvia Encantada. $332,039.
— 4686 Lluvia Encantada. $330,206.
— 4379 Dia Nublado. $323,828.
— (JJ Thomas), 4383 Dia Nublado. $274,803.
— 4131 Arboles Bonitos. $339,558.
— 4138 Arboles Bonitos. $328,226.
— 4146 Arboles Bonitos. $316,583.
— 4163 Arboles Bonitos. $279,698.
— 4165 Arboles Bonitos. $323,828.
— 4167 Arboles Bonitos. $323,828.
— 4169 Arboles Bonitos. $341,119.
— (JJ Thomas) 4170 Arboles Bonitos. $346,064.
— 4171 Arboles Bonitos. $283,045.
— 4267 Dia Soleado. $279,698.
— 4269 Dia Soleado. $283,675.
— 4272 Dia Soleado. $334,536.
— 4273 Dia Soleado. $280,713.
— 4277 Dia Soleado. $279,699.
— 4278 Dia Soleado. $329,264.
D.R. Horton, Inc,, (Caldwell Electrical), 5306 Cam. del Griego. $198,344.
— 5314 Cam. del Griego. $178,449.
— 5210 Via Nube. $241,730.
— 5205 Via Nube. $241,730.
Cielo Azul Land LLC, 5324 Cam. del Griego. $189,312.
True North Builders, 865 Cam. Haciendas. $400,000.
Owner, 1610 Cam. de Cruz Blanca. $950,000.
Owner, 2958 Tesuque Overlook. $460,000.
Owner, 3015 Bonitas Lp. $145,000.
Owner, 3021 Bonitas Lp. $145,000.
Owner, 3035 Bonitas Lp. $204,122.
Owner, 753 Paseo Cresta. $585,000.
Owner, 100 Valle Sereno. $864,750.
Owner, 321 Pawprint Tr. $838,036.
Owner (Onsite LLC), 1009 Cam. Santander. $350,000.
Owner, 2339 Santa Barbara Dr. $230,000.
Owner, 1805 Arbolitos Ln. $320,000.
Owner (Rob Gibbs), 1808 Arbolitos Ln. $650,000.
Owner, 3032 Monte Sereno Dr. $1,268,750.
Owner, 1022 Don Diego Ave. $239,000.
Owner (Ricardo Fernandez), 9 Montoya Cir. $300,000.
