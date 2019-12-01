Desert Sage Custom Homes, 48 Vallecito Rd. $450,000.

— 6 Summer Storm. $550,000.

David Cordova, 16 Plaza Velasquez. $340,000.

Lee Kearse, 1134 S. Summit Dr. $1.7 million.

Joel McHorse, 11 Cielo Sonrisa Ct. $225,000.

John Hess, 122 Mejor Lado. $350,000.

Karen Godinez, 574 White Lakes Rd. $150,000.

Donny Robertson, 16 Churchill. $400,000.

Mirtha Davalos, 9 Zagate Verde. $778,000.

Ronald & Anna CdeBaca, 10 Churchill Rd. $300,000.

Sherman & Julie Snyder, 31 Sundance Ridge. $950,000.

Homewise, Inc., 1 Via Harena. $270,000.

— 5 Via Harena. $250,000.

— 22 Via Summa. $300,000.

Univest-Rancho Viejo, 25 Calle Agua Clara. $132,587.

Victor Oropeza, 3 Clove Cir. $375,000.

Boss Builders LLC, 43 Via Pampa. $350,000.

Carl Davis, 1 Vestal Way. $400,000.

Gardner & Associates, 12 La Pradera. $259,000.

— 38 La Pradera. $254,000.

Alice McCrea, 26 Sundance Ridge Rd. $200,000.

Keith Culhane, 11 Via Palomita. $685,000.

Frank Boyd, 39 Calle Electra. $350,000.

Jerry Anderson, 5 Birla Ct. $350,000.

Tudor Ocneanu, 99 Double Arrow Rd. $600,000.

Brian Harris, 9 Sundance Ridge Cir. $500,000.

Historic Properties Santa Fe, 15 Via de las Yeguas. $1 million.

 Twilight Homes, 978 Verdinal Ln. $337,230.

— 959 Verdinal Ln. $222,395.

— 982 Verdinal Ln. $236,483.

— 5300 Cam. del Griego. $179,721.

Sher McClanahan, 902 Rio Vista St. $117,600.

LB & B Properties LLC, 458 Calle Redondo. $157,000.

— 415 Calle Bonita. $180,000.

2019-2979-BLDR (SMB Builders), 1809 Arbolitos Ln. $750,000.

Campbell and Steele, LLC, 1184 Cerro Gordo Rd. $478,000.

Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity, 4760 Viento del Norte. $100,000.

Pulte Homes, 4682 Lluvia Encantada. $332,039.

— 4686 Lluvia Encantada. $330,206.

— 4379 Dia Nublado. $323,828.

— (JJ Thomas), 4383 Dia Nublado. $274,803.

— 4131 Arboles Bonitos. $339,558.

— 4138 Arboles Bonitos. $328,226.

— 4146 Arboles Bonitos. $316,583.

— 4163 Arboles Bonitos. $279,698.

— 4165 Arboles Bonitos. $323,828.

— 4167 Arboles Bonitos. $323,828.

— 4169 Arboles Bonitos. $341,119.

— (JJ Thomas) 4170 Arboles Bonitos. $346,064.

— 4171 Arboles Bonitos. $283,045.

— 4267 Dia Soleado. $279,698.

— 4269 Dia Soleado. $283,675.

— 4272 Dia Soleado. $334,536.

— 4273 Dia Soleado. $280,713.

— 4277 Dia Soleado. $279,699.

— 4278 Dia Soleado. $329,264.

D.R. Horton, Inc,, (Caldwell Electrical), 5306 Cam. del Griego. $198,344.

— 5314 Cam. del Griego. $178,449.

— 5210 Via Nube. $241,730.

— 5205 Via Nube. $241,730.

Cielo Azul Land LLC, 5324 Cam. del Griego. $189,312.

True North Builders, 865 Cam. Haciendas. $400,000.

Owner, 1610 Cam. de Cruz Blanca. $950,000.

Owner, 2958 Tesuque Overlook. $460,000.

Owner, 3015 Bonitas Lp. $145,000.

Owner, 3021 Bonitas Lp. $145,000.

Owner, 3035 Bonitas Lp. $204,122.

Owner, 753 Paseo Cresta. $585,000.

Owner, 100 Valle Sereno. $864,750.

Owner, 321 Pawprint Tr. $838,036.

Owner (Onsite LLC), 1009 Cam. Santander. $350,000.

Owner, 2339 Santa Barbara Dr. $230,000.

Owner, 1805 Arbolitos Ln. $320,000.

Owner (Rob Gibbs), 1808 Arbolitos Ln. $650,000.

Owner, 3032 Monte Sereno Dr. $1,268,750.

Owner, 1022 Don Diego Ave. $239,000.

Owner (Ricardo Fernandez), 9 Montoya Cir. $300,000.

||||

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.