Michael Munson, 1612 Cerro Gordo Rd. $125,000.
Perry Harvey, 1015 Mansion Ridge Rd. $568,200.
MTV Enterprises, 5202 Paseo del Rio. $215,599.
— 5204 Paseo del Rio. $281,332.
— 5206 Paseo del Rio. $222,584.
— 5220 Paseo del Rio. $189,589.
— 2702 Rio del Norte. $218,331.
Tony Martinez, 533 Cam. de Guadalupita. $161,000.
Roy Trice, 4010 Old Santa Fe Tr. $1,027,500.
Pulte Development of NM, 4931 Venado Pk. $273,030.
— 4933 Venado Pk. $273,030.
— 4939 Venado Pk. $312,417.
— 4814 Governor Miles Rd. $198,206.
— 4816 Governor Miles Rd. $229,053.
— 5021 Wheeler Ln. $208,405.
Homewise Inc., 7293 Vista Serena Lp. $210,000.
Paul Montoya, 2601 Monte Brisa Ln. $250,000.
Gary Sparks, 15 W. Serena Ln. $480,000.
