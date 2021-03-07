Michael Munson, 1612 Cerro Gordo Rd. $125,000.

Perry Harvey, 1015 Mansion Ridge Rd. $568,200.

MTV Enterprises, 5202 Paseo del Rio. $215,599.

— 5204 Paseo del Rio. $281,332.

— 5206 Paseo del Rio. $222,584.

— 5220 Paseo del Rio. $189,589.

— 2702 Rio del Norte. $218,331.

Tony Martinez, 533 Cam. de Guadalupita. $161,000.

Roy Trice, 4010 Old Santa Fe Tr. $1,027,500.

Pulte Development of NM, 4931 Venado Pk. $273,030.

— 4933 Venado Pk. $273,030.

— 4939 Venado Pk. $312,417.

— 4814 Governor Miles Rd. $198,206.

— 4816 Governor Miles Rd. $229,053.

— 5021 Wheeler Ln. $208,405.

Homewise Inc., 7293 Vista Serena Lp. $210,000.

Paul Montoya, 2601 Monte Brisa Ln. $250,000.

Gary Sparks, 15 W. Serena Ln. $480,000.

